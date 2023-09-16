Thank you!

This Is Your Last Chance To See Green Comet Nishimura For Another 400 Years

This Is Your Last Chance To See Green Comet Nishimura For Another 400 Years

The comet is having its last hurrah as it makes its way to the outer reaches of the Solar System and out of sight...

Carbon Dioxide, Necessary For Life, Seen Escaping Europa's Buried Ocean
Astronomy

Carbon Dioxide, Necessary For Life, Seen Escaping Europa’s Buried Ocean

Early Humans Crafted Skeletal Remains Into A Drinking Cup And Other Tools
ancient ancestors

Early Humans Crafted Skeletal Remains Into A Drinking Cup And Other Tools

The Reason We See Jesus In Toast May Explain Ancient Humans' Cave Art

Mysterious Flashes On Venus May Not Be Lightning After All

Jellyfish Are Capable Of Something Scientists Never Dreamed They Could Do

Meet The Gorgeous New Tarantula From Thailand With Rare Electric Blue Hair
creepy crawlies

Meet The Gorgeous New Tarantula From Thailand With Rare Electric Blue Hair

Electric blue...On my knees (on my knees).

Where Does Oil Come From? Because It Isn't Dinosaurs
planet earth

Where Does Oil Come From? Because It Isn't Dinosaurs

No, you are not pumping velociraptor juice into your Volvo.

Most Read

Do You Need To Wash Rice Before Cooking? Here's The Science
Humans

Do You Need To Wash Rice Before Cooking? Here’s The Science

Yes, but likely not for the reason you are thinking.

Now They're Claiming The Alien Mummies Were Alive And Filled With Eggs
Space and Physics

Now They're Claiming The Alien Mummies Were Alive And Filled With Eggs

After CT scans, the "mummified aliens" story has somehow gotten even stupider.

The Gulf Stream Is Weaker Now Than It Has Been For Over A Millennium
environment

The Gulf Stream Is Weaker Now Than It Has Been For Over A Millennium

It spells bad news for many places.

China's Old Tea Forests, Gaya Tumuli Burial Mounds Among Newest UNESCO Heritage Sites
planet earth

China’s Old Tea Forests, Gaya Tumuli Burial Mounds Among Newest UNESCO Heritage Sites

Could Reddit Reports Of DMT Use Help Explain Mysterious And Bizarre Experience?
Humans

Could Reddit Reports Of DMT Use Help Explain Mysterious And Bizarre Experience?

The Fall Equinox Is Coming – Here's What It Means (And What It Doesn't)
environment

The Fall Equinox Is Coming – Here's What It Means (And What It Doesn't)

The Alien Mummies Were Apparently Alive And Filled With Eggs, Frank Rubio Marks A Whole Year In Space, And Much More This Week
Humans

The Alien Mummies Were Apparently Alive And Filled With Eggs, Frank Rubio Marks A Whole Year In Space, And Much More This Week

How Can I Get Better Sleep On Long-Haul Flights?
psychology

How Can I Get Better Sleep On Long-Haul Flights?

Patterns That Lead To Affairs In Committed Relationships Identified
psychology

Patterns That Lead To Affairs In Committed Relationships Identified

Why People Started To Believe Birds Aren't Real
Humans

Why People Started To Believe Birds Aren't Real

You're Probably Not Flossing Your Teeth Properly
health

You’re Probably Not Flossing Your Teeth Properly

Reader Question: Why Does Coffee Make You Poop?
Health and Medicine

Reader Question: Why Does Coffee Make You Poop?

Spider Venom That Causes Big Boners Could Be A New Viagra
health

Spider Venom That Causes Big Boners Could Be A New Viagra

Some Meditators Can Switch Off Their Consciousness For Up To Seven Days
neuroscience

Some Meditators Can Switch Off Their Consciousness For Up To Seven Days

Astonishing 15-Million-Year-Old Spider Fossil Is The Second Largest Ever Found
animals

Astonishing 15-Million-Year-Old Spider Fossil Is The Second Largest Ever Found

Strange Deep Sea "Hoofprints" In New Zealand May Finally Have An Explanation
animals

Strange Deep Sea "Hoofprints" In New Zealand May Finally Have An Explanation

World's Oldest Aquarium Fish May Be Even Older Than We Thought
animals

World's Oldest Aquarium Fish May Be Even Older Than We Thought

Ghostly Deep Sea Dumbo Octopus Delights Researchers In Wholesome Video
animals

Ghostly Deep Sea Dumbo Octopus Delights Researchers In Wholesome Video

A Medieval Manuscript Adds Credibility To Prediction Of A Nova Next Year
Astronomy

A Medieval Manuscript Adds Credibility To Prediction Of A Nova Next Year

See What's Inside One Of The Permanently Dark Craters On The Moon
Astronomy

See What’s Inside One Of The Permanently Dark Craters On The Moon

Frank Rubio Becomes First US Astronaut To Spend A Whole Year In Space
Space and Physics

Frank Rubio Becomes First US Astronaut To Spend A Whole Year In Space

How Did Life Originate? There Are Hundreds Of "Recipes" It May Have Followed
Astronomy

How Did Life Originate? There Are Hundreds Of "Recipes" It May Have Followed

Strange Sand That Can Climb Uphill And Up Walls Created By Scientists
Technology

Strange Sand That Can Climb Uphill And Up Walls Created By Scientists

Will E-Fuels Change The Way We Fly?
Technology

Will E-Fuels Change The Way We Fly?

World's First 3D-Printed Vegan Salmon Now In Supermarkets
Technology

World’s First 3D-Printed Vegan Salmon Now In Supermarkets

US Military Forced To Ask Public To Help Find Its $135.8 Million Jet After "Mishap"
Technology

US Military Forced To Ask Public To Help Find Its $135.8 Million Jet After "Mishap"

Why Does My Hair Turn Green From The Swimming Pool?
Humans

Why Does My Hair Turn Green From The Swimming Pool?

What exactly causes the discoloration, and what can we do about it?

The World Has Five Oceans, Not Four – Meet The Newest Addition
planet earth

The World Has Five Oceans, Not Four – Meet The Newest Addition

Back in 2021, a fifth ocean joined the pack.

What NASA Said In Their Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Study Report
Space and Physics

What NASA Said In Their Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Study Report

IFLScience The Big Questions: Are E-Fuels The Future Of Aviation?
Technology

IFLScience The Big Questions: Are E-Fuels The Future Of Aviation?

Where Is Everybody? Unraveling The Mystery Of The Fermi Paradox
Astronomy

Where Is Everybody? Unraveling The Mystery Of The Fermi Paradox

