Revision: June 17, 2021

Our Cookie Policy explains how we use cookies and similar tracking methods when you visit our site. “Our site” means our websites, emails, app and other services that link to this Cookie Policy. It also explains your right to control their use.

We may change this Cookie Policy at any time. Please view “Revision” date at the top of this page to see when this Cookie Policy was last revised. Any change becomes effective when we post the revised Cookie Policy on or through our site.

First Party Cookies

Cookies that are set by us (or on our behalf) on our site. They help provide a personalized website experience such as your language preference or login information.

Third Party Cookies

Cookies that are from a domain different than the domain of the website you are visiting – for our advertising and marketing efforts.

Session Cookies

Temporary cookies stored on your device while you visit our site. They expire when you close your browser.

Persistent Cookies

Cookies that are stored on your browser for a period of time after you leave our site. Persistent cookies expire on a set expiration date, or when they are deleted manually.

Browser Settings

You can choose whether to accept cookies by editing your browser settings. However, if cookies are refused, your experience could be worse and some features may not work as intended.

For more information about managing cookies, please refer to this “All About Cookies” guide.

To opt out of Google Analytics data collection, follow these Google instructions.

To reset your device identifier, follow Google instructions and Apple instructions.

Opt-ing Out

You can opt-out of each cookie category (except strictly necessary cookies - represented in the “Cookie List”) by clicking on the “cookie settings” button below:

Cookie Settings

Learn more about who we are and how we process personal data in our Privacy Policy. For any questions or concerns, please contact us at privacy@iflscience.com.