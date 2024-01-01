This Month's Magazine Issue
Does Technology Help Or Harm Grief?
In This Issue
Issue 20 - March 2024
COVER STORY: Does Technology Help Or Harm Grief?
Find out how technology is changing the way we process death.
DEEP DIVE: Is There Any Truth To Personality Tests?
Can personalities really be placed into neatly labeled boxes?
WE HAVE QUESTIONS: How Do Sunken Cities End Up Underwater?
And how much history are we losing to the sea?
WHERE ON EARTH: Roaming Rocks Live In Romania
Famous for how they move, grow, and seemingly reproduce, curious herds of rocks can be found across Romania.
EXCLUSIVE:
Meet Author Dr Jen Gunter and read an excerpt from her new book BLOOD: The Science, Medicine, and Mythology of Menstruation.
PLUS:
News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.
Previous Issues
Is Hypnosis Real?
What does the universe smell like?
Are no two snowflakes alike?
Does IQ matter?
How to spot a pseudoscience
Can we learn to be happier?
Is logic flawed
The science of luck
Should we all be meditating?
How to see impossible colors
Does everyone have an imagination?
How to beat a lie detector
Why is nature full of patterns?
Why do humans keep inventing the supernatural?
Dare we become transhuman?
Is scorpion venom really the most expensive liquid in the world?
When does a theory become a fact?
What happens to your digital footprint after you die?
How to talk to a conspiracy theorist