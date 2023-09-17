Thank you!

video

Videos

What NASA Said In Their Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Study ReportUFO overhead.What NASA Said In Their Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Study ReportUFO overhead.
videoVideo
spaceSpace and Physics

What NASA Said In Their Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Study Report

clockSeptember 17, 2023
comments14
share67
Where Is Everybody? Unraveling The Mystery Of The Fermi ParadoxThe Unsettling Explanation Of The Dark Forest Hypothesis: Why Aliens Haven't Made ContactWhere Is Everybody? Unraveling The Mystery Of The Fermi ParadoxThe Unsettling Explanation Of The Dark Forest Hypothesis: Why Aliens Haven't Made Contact
videoVideo
spaceAstronomy

Where Is Everybody? Unraveling The Mystery Of The Fermi Paradox

clockSeptember 2, 2023
comments6
share90
Why Switching Your Phone To Airplane Mode Is Importanthand holding phone switching to airplane mode with airplane window in backgroundWhy Switching Your Phone To Airplane Mode Is Importanthand holding phone switching to airplane mode with airplane window in background
videoVideo
technologyTechnology

Why Switching Your Phone To Airplane Mode Is Important

clockAugust 11, 2023
comments9
share220
US Government Hears Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Witness StatementsUFOUS Government Hears Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Witness StatementsUFO
videoVideo
spaceSpace and Physics

US Government Hears Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Witness Statements

clockJuly 26, 2023
comments3
share270
Green Slimy Creature Flummoxes Tourists In TaiwanGreen slimy worm like creature with a smaller pink tongue like appendageGreen Slimy Creature Flummoxes Tourists In TaiwanGreen slimy worm like creature with a smaller pink tongue like appendage
videoVideo
natureanimals

Green Slimy Creature Flummoxes Tourists In Taiwan

clockJuly 26, 2023
share120

Birth Vs Kick In The Balls: What Hurts More?Man in pain after kick in nuts. Birth Vs Kick In The Balls: What Hurts More?Man in pain after kick in nuts.
videoVideo
humansHumans

Birth Vs Kick In The Balls: What Hurts More?

clockJuly 16, 2023
comments6
share170
The Year Without Summer: In 1816 A Volcano Erupted That Blotted Out The SunClouds blocking out the sun The Year Without Summer: In 1816 A Volcano Erupted That Blotted Out The SunClouds blocking out the sun
videoVideo
natureenvironment

The Year Without Summer: In 1816 A Volcano Erupted That Blotted Out The Sun

clockJuly 7, 2023
comments1
share170
People Are Wondering What It Would Be Like If Humans Mated Like AnimalsGiraffes heads "kissing"People Are Wondering What It Would Be Like If Humans Mated Like AnimalsGiraffes heads "kissing"
videoVideo
natureanimals

People Are Wondering What It Would Be Like If Humans Mated Like Animals

clockJuly 3, 2023
comments1
share470
What Ancient Egyptian Sounded Like – And How We KnowGreat Hypostyle Hall and clouds at the Temples of Karnak (ancient Thebes)What Ancient Egyptian Sounded Like – And How We KnowGreat Hypostyle Hall and clouds at the Temples of Karnak (ancient Thebes)
videoVideo
humansancient ancestors

What Ancient Egyptian Sounded Like – And How We Know

clockJune 8, 2023
comments1
share160
The Tarot Card Riddle – Can You Solve It And Break The Ancient Curse?Tarot cards spread out on a table The Tarot Card Riddle – Can You Solve It And Break The Ancient Curse?Tarot cards spread out on a table
videoVideo
humansHumans

The Tarot Card Riddle – Can You Solve It And Break The Ancient Curse?

clockJune 7, 2023
share62

Why Do You Want To Squeeze Cute Things?White bunny nibbling grassWhy Do You Want To Squeeze Cute Things?White bunny nibbling grass
videoVideo
humanspsychology

Why Do You Want To Squeeze Cute Things?

clockJune 2, 2023
share570
Is It Normal To Talk To Yourself?Young boy playing with dinosars doing the voice parts for both Is It Normal To Talk To Yourself?Young boy playing with dinosars doing the voice parts for both
videoVideo
humanspsychology

Is It Normal To Talk To Yourself?

clockMay 26, 2023
comments1
share120
Why Did Early Humans Have Perfectly Straight Teeth?Why do we have crooked teeth when our ancestors didn’t? G. Richard Scott Investigates. Why Did Early Humans Have Perfectly Straight Teeth?Why do we have crooked teeth when our ancestors didn’t? G. Richard Scott Investigates.
videoVideo
humansancient ancestors

Why Did Early Humans Have Perfectly Straight Teeth?

clockMay 19, 2023
share1.3k
Humpback Whales Filmed Scrubbing Themselves In A Sandy Spa For First TimeA camera is attached to the back of a humback whale so as it dips to the sandy sea floor and rolls around in the sand to scrub its skin you spin along with the camera Humpback Whales Filmed Scrubbing Themselves In A Sandy Spa For First TimeA camera is attached to the back of a humback whale so as it dips to the sandy sea floor and rolls around in the sand to scrub its skin you spin along with the camera
videoVideo
natureanimals

Humpback Whales Filmed Scrubbing Themselves In A Sandy Spa For First Time

clockMay 11, 2023
comments1
share580
Who Would Win In A Fight, Megalodon Or T. Rex?A T. rex and megalodon squaring off for a fightWho Would Win In A Fight, Megalodon Or T. Rex?A T. rex and megalodon squaring off for a fight
videoVideo
natureanimals

Who Would Win In A Fight, Megalodon Or T. Rex?

clockMay 9, 2023
comments3
share480