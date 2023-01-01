IFLScience Fact-Checking Policy

At IFLScience, we strive to provide our readers with accurate and reliable scientific information. We understand the crucial nature of fact-checking and ensuring the credibility of our content.

Our fact-checking policy consists of ten elements:

Verification of sources: Our editorial team carefully evaluates the sources of information used in our articles. We prioritize reputable scientific journals, studies, and peer-reviewed research papers. We also consider information from experts in the respective fields, universities, government agencies, and credible scientific organizations.

Multiple sources: Whenever possible, we seek information from multiple sources to ensure accuracy and reduce bias. We strive to present a balanced view by including different perspectives, particularly in areas where scientific consensus may be evolving or contested.

Expert review: We sometimes consult with subject matter experts and scientists to review our content, especially for complex or specialized topics. This helps us maintain the highest standards of accuracy and clarity.

Attribution: We clearly attribute all factual claims to their original sources. We provide links or references to the relevant scientific studies or articles wherever possible, allowing readers to access the primary sources and delve deeper into the topic.

Corrections and updates: If any errors or inaccuracies are identified in our articles, we promptly correct them and acknowledge the corrections. We are committed to transparency and strive to provide the most up-to-date and accurate information available. Please see our corrections policy for more information.

Editorial independence: We maintain editorial independence from any external influences that could compromise the accuracy or integrity of our content. Our fact-checking process is rigorous and independent, guided solely by the pursuit of scientific accuracy.

Clear distinction between news and opinion: We clearly differentiate between news articles, which are based on factual information, and opinion pieces, which represent the subjective views of the author. We strive to provide a balanced platform for various perspectives while upholding scientific accuracy in our news reporting.

Continuous learning and improvement: We are committed to ongoing education and professional development for our editorial team. We stay updated on scientific advancements, fact-checking methodologies, and critical thinking skills to improve the quality and accuracy of our content.

Feedback and user contributions: We value feedback from our readers and encourage them to report any concerns or inaccuracies they may find. We carefully review user contributions and, if appropriate, make necessary updates or corrections. Please contact us if you have any concerns or want to flag a mistake here.

Transparency and disclosure: We maintain transparency when promoting advertorial content on our website and disclose any potential conflicts of interest that may arise. We strive to provide a clear understanding of our process and methodology to build trust with our readers.

By adhering to this fact-checking policy, we aim to ensure https://www.iflscience.com/ remains a trusted source of scientific information, promoting critical thinking, scientific literacy, and a greater understanding of the world around us. Our team is committed to accuracy, transparency, and the highest standards of journalistic integrity.