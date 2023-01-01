IFLScience Mission Statement

We’re here for the science; the awesome, inspiring, important, and the strange. We’re dedicated to bringing the amazing world of science to your newsfeed in an informative, thought-provoking, often amusing, always accessible way. We aim to entertain, educate, and spark curiosity about the world around us – and beyond.

We also cover breaking news stories, vital leaps forward in scientific fields, and the important issues of our time. Our experienced journalists break down complex subjects and our thoroughly sourced and fact-checked articles keep you up to date with the latest information, providing you with a science news source you can rely on. Keep up to date via multiple platforms including our website, social media pages, groups, eNewsletters, videos, podcasts, live interviews, and educational resources including infographics and eBooks.

With brand new content every day, discover fun facts and explore topics that range from space and physics to medicine, health, technology, plants and animals, and gain a better understanding of changes taking place on planet Earth (and across the universe) and how these events are shaping our lives and the future.

Who we are

Since its launch in 2012, IFLScience has evolved into the global go-to site for engaging, amusing, and thought-provoking science content on the Internet, reaching over 10 million monthly global visitors through our website and 60 million globally through our social media platforms.

Our team of dedicated, experienced journalists and editors have expertise in a wide range of scientific fields, with degrees, master’s, and doctorates ranging from biochemistry, astrophysics, quantum fields, anthropology, neuroscience, pure mathematics, forensic science, human biology, zoology, medical genetics, history, journalism, and philosophy, and even includes a best-selling author.

We also have a skilled digital media team consisting of video creators, editors, producers, animators, and social media and marketing experts that bring our content to life.

Editorial Values

IFLScience is committed to honest, enlightening, and entertaining reporting as we bring the amazing world of science to readers in an accessible way. We are dedicated to upholding journalistic values, ethical reporting, transparency, and proper crediting while sharing the discoveries, wonders, and leaps forward in science.

Honesty, integrity, and transparency

IFLScience articles are written by our experienced journalists with backgrounds in journalism, science, and science communication. Subjects are researched, scientific papers read, researchers interviewed, expert opinions sought and every article fact-checked to the highest degree to ensure the highest levels of accuracy and integrity.

Evidence-based

We don’t cover claims that cannot be backed up from a reputable source, nor oversell claims that cannot be verified. We link to our sources and clearly state if a study has yet to have gone through the peer-review process or is based solely on an animal model.

Accessible

IFLScience believes it’s the way an article is written, presented, and the quality of the content that engages our readers. Complex topics and methods are broken down in an accessible way so readers of all levels and scientific knowledge can understand and enjoy our articles. Links are provided for further exploration.

Politics

There’s no escaping, some science is political. From government decisions on policies affecting health to global decisions on how to tackle the human-induced effects of climate change or evidence-based analysis of institutional racism, science and politics are inextricably intertwined. We do not shy away from covering these vital subjects that affect how we live, how we act in the future, and what we can change now, but approach them factually and impartially. Our articles are thought-provoking but always evidence-based.

Science is fun

While we take our journalism seriously, we truly believe science is fun, and our mission is to make our readers engage with scientific wonders in ways that will make them laugh, smile, think, inspire curiosity, and share some of the amazing facts they discover. As science fiction writer Isaac Asimov is credited as saying, “ The most exciting phrase to hear in science, the one that heralds new discoveries, is not ‘Eureka’ but ‘That’s funny…’”