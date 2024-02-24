IFLScience Advertising Policy

IFLScience's Advertising Policy is designed to uphold our mission of bringing science to the public in an accessible, engaging, and trusted manner. This policy outlines our approach to advertising to maintain the trust and integrity of our platform.

Funding and Advertising Approach

IFLScience is supported by advertising revenue, sponsored content, and other partnerships. These funds are vital for sustaining our operations and continuing to provide high-quality, accessible science journalism. We kindly ask that you refrain from using ad blockers. Many are surprised to learn that we receive compensation simply when ads are viewed, not just when they're clicked or result in purchases. If you enjoy our content, please consider allowing our ads. It's a straightforward way to support us without incurring any cost to you.

We believe in transparent, responsible advertising that aligns with our values. Advertisements and sponsored content on our site are vetted to ensure they meet our standards. Our transparency policy is available on our website.

Vetting Process for Advertisers

We engage in a vetting process for potential advertisers to ensure their offerings resonate with our audience's interests and uphold our standards. Advertisers are selected based on the integrity of their products or services and their relevance to the scientific community. We proactively reject advertising that is misleading.

We prohibit ads with auto-initiated sound and those that prompt downloads, especially harmful software, or disrupt our site in any way. If you encounter such ads, please inform us at support@iflscience.com. We will promptly address and disable them to ensure a seamless experience on our platform.

Non-Endorsement of Advertised Products and Services

At IFLScience, our primary commitment is to science communication that educates, informs, and entertains. It's important for our audience to recognize that our vetting of advertisements and sponsored content for alignment with our values does not equate to an endorsement. We maintain no affiliations with the products, services, or companies advertised on our platform. IFLScience does not endorse, review, or validate any claims made by advertisers. Our advertising content is based on information from third parties, for which we assume no responsibility.

Privacy and Data Use

We adhere to strict data privacy standards, ensuring that our readers' information is protected and used responsibly in line with global privacy regulations. Online advertising is a constantly changing technological and legal landscape, but we are committed to protecting your privacy. While advertisers on our site may access information about your browsing behavior through cookies, we do not provide them access to your personal data such as name, e-mail, account information, or any other personally identifiable information you have chosen to explicitly share with us. Learn more about our privacy policy here. If you have any questions, please contact us at privacy@labxmediagroup.com.

Transparency Policy

All advertisements on www.iflscience.com are clearly marked with terms such as "Advertisement", “Ad”, “Sponsored” or "Sponsored Content" to ensure our readers can easily identify them. Advertisements are designed to stand out from editorial content, avoiding any confusion between the two. We encourage our readers to provide feedback on our advertisements and sponsored content. This feedback is invaluable for continually refining our policies and practices.

Complaints

Should you have any concerns or complaints about an advertisement for any reason, we encourage you to contact us directly at support@iflscience.com. Your satisfaction is paramount to us, and we are committed to addressing and resolving any issues promptly. It is not in our interest to upset our readers, and we will do everything within our power to ensure a positive experience on our platform.

Our advertising policy is reviewed regularly to adapt to new challenges, audience feedback, and changes in the digital advertising landscape. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in all our advertising practices.

Advertise with Us

If you are interested in advertising with us, you can contact us here.

This page was last updated 02/24/2024.