These Terms of Use (“TOU”) apply to each user of the website, application, software, or other Service linking these TOU (“Service”) provided by IFLS, Inc. (“Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”).

The availability of the Service on a social networking site, website, or Service store does not indicate any relationship or affiliation between us and those sites.

Your use of this Service is subject to these TOU and all applicable laws, rules and regulations. Please read these TOU carefully and contact us with any questions.

By accessing this Service, you agree that you have read, understand and agree to be legally bound by the TOU set forth below. If you do not agree to be bound by these TOU, do not access this Service. These TOU may be modified by us at any time. You can review the most current version of these Terms of Use at any time on our IFLScience.com website. In agreeing to these TOU, you are responsible for periodically checking for changes and/or updates to these Terms of Use.

1. License. Company grants you a revocable limited, non-sublicensable, non-transferable, nonexclusive license to solely use the Service for non-commercial purposes. In downloading and utilizing the Service, you are responsible for ensuring compliance with any applicable terms and conditions of the social networking site through which the Service is made available. As between Company and you, title, ownership rights, and intellectual property rights in and to the Service and any derivatives or modifications thereof, in whole or in part, remain with Company. You understand that Company may modify or discontinue the Service or any of its features at any time in its sole discretion. The TOU does not entitle you to any support, upgrades, updates, add-ons patches, enhancements, or fixes for the Service except in Company's sole discretion. You do not acquire any right, title or interest in any content on the Service by virtue of accessing the Service or making use of the permitted uses allowed under these TOU. No license to use or reproduce any logo or trademark included on the Service is granted to you by these TOU or otherwise. The trademarks, logos, service marks and business names displayed on the Service are protected, whether or not they are registered. Any unauthorized use of content or information posted on the Service and any unauthorized reproduction, retransmission or other use of any part of the Service may infringe our, or third parties’ copyrights, trademarks, privacy, publicity or other rights.

2. Privacy. Any information you provide during use of the Service is governed by the Privacy Policy located at /privacy-policy/ . You agree to the collection, use and sharing of your information as set forth in our Privacy Policy.

3. Limitations. In connection with his or her use of the Service, you will not, and will not allow any third party to:

Post or link to any material that contains : Adult content, including nudity, sexual terms and/or images of people in positions or activities that are excessively suggestive or sexual;

Obscene, defamatory, libelous, slanderous and/or unlawful content;

Content that infringes upon the rights of any third party, including copyright, trademark, privacy, publicity or other personal or proprietary right, or that is deceptive or fraudulent;

Inflammatory religious content;

Politically religious agendas and/or any known associations with hate, criminal and/or terrorist activities; or

Hate speech, whether directed at an individual or a group, and whether based upon the race, disability, sex, creed, national origin, religious affiliation, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or language of such individual or group. Remove, obscure or change any copyright, trademark, hyperlink or other proprietary rights notices contained within the Service; Modify, adapt, disassemble, decompile, translate, reverse engineer or otherwise attempt to discover the source code or structure, sequence and organization of the Service or any content contained therein; Use the Service in any manner that could damage, disable, overburden, or impair the Service, Company, the applicable social networking site, or any other person or entity; or Collect any information (including usernames and/or email addresses) about other users of the Service; create or transmit unwanted electronic communications to other users of the Service; or otherwise interfere with such users' enjoyment of the Service.

Unless otherwise expressly authorized in these TOU or on the Service, you may not take any action to interfere with the Service or any other user’s use of the Service. You expressly agree that you will not copy, reproduce, modify, create derivative works from, distribute or publicly display any content from the Service without our prior written consent. You agree not to bypass our robot exclusion headers or other measures we may use to prevent or restrict access to the Service.

You agree not to use the Service for illegal purposes (including, without limitation, unlawful, harassing, libelous, invasion of another’s privacy, abusive, threatening or obscene purposes). You agree that you will comply with all laws related to your use of the Service.

4. User Content. By posting or submitting any text, images, designs, video, sound, code, data, lists, or other materials or information (such user-submitted content, collectively, "User Content") through or in connection with an Service, you grant to Company, its affiliates and sublicensees, a perpetual, universal, non-exclusive, royalty-free right to copy, display, modify, transmit, make derivative works of, and distribute your User Content (in whole or in part) in any media and to incorporate the User Content into other works in any format or medium now known or later developed. The foregoing grants shall include the right to exploit any proprietary rights in such User Content, including but not limited to rights under copyright, trademark, service mark or patent laws under any relevant jurisdiction.

You represent and warrant that: (a)You own or control all of the rights to the User Content that you post or otherwise have the right to post such User Content through or in connection with the Service; (b) User Content is accurate and not misleading, and (c) use and posting of User Content supplied by you does not violate the TOU, and will not violate any rights of or cause injury to any person or entity, including without limitation the privacy rights, publicity rights, copyrights, contract rights or any other rights of any person. You agree to pay for all royalties, fees, and any other monies owing any person by reason of any User Content posted by you through or in connection with the Service.

You are solely responsible for the User Content that you post, store or upload through or in connection with the Service, including any material or information that you transmit to other users or post on Facebook. Company does not have an obligation to delete, screen or edit any of the User Content posted, stored or uploaded through or in connection with the Service; however, Company reserves the right to itself or through a third party, delete, screen or edit any User Content posted, stored or uploaded through or in connection with the Service at any time and for any reason without notice. Without limiting the foregoing, Company may remove any User Content for any reason including content that in the sole judgment of Company violates the TOU, or that may be offensive, illegal or violate the rights, harm, or threaten the safety of any person. Company does not endorse any User Content and takes no responsibility and assumes no liability for any User Content posted, stored or uploaded by you or any third party, or for any loss or damage thereto.

5. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”) Notice.

We are committed to complying with U.S. copyright and related laws, and we require all users of the Service to comply with these laws. Accordingly, you may not disseminate any material or content using the Service in any manner that constitutes an infringement of third party intellectual property rights, including rights granted by U.S. copyright law. Owners of copyrighted works who believe that their rights under U.S. copyright law have been infringed may take advantage of certain provisions of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act of 1998 (the “DMCA”) to report alleged infringements. It is our policy in accordance with the DMCA and other applicable laws to reserve the right to terminate the rights of any user to access the Service if any such user is either found to infringe third party copyright or other intellectual property rights, including repeat infringers, or who we believe, in our sole discretion, is infringing these rights. Upon our receipt of a proper notice of claimed infringement under the DCMA, we will respond expeditiously to remove, or disable access to, the material claimed to be infringing and will follow the procedures specified in the DMCA to resolve the claim between the notifying party and the alleged infringer who provided the content in issue. Our designated agent (i.e., the proper party) to whom you should address such notice is: privacy@labxmediagroup.com

If you believe that content that you or a third party owns has been used via the Service in a way that violates yours or someone else’s copyright or other intellectual property rights, please provide us with the following information:

an electronic or physical signature of the person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyright or other intellectual property interest;

a description of the copyrighted work or other intellectual property that you claim has been infringed;

a description of where the material that you claim is infringing is located;

your address, telephone number, and email address;

a statement by you that you have a good faith belief that the disputed use is not authorized by the copyright or intellectual property owner, its agent, or the law; and

a statement by you, made under penalty of perjury, that the information contained in your report is accurate and that you are the copyright or intellectual property owner or authorized to act on the copyright or intellectual property owner's behalf.

6. Limitation on Liability; Disclaimers. THE SERVICE, INCLUDING ALL CONTENT THEREIN, IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND WITHOUT WARRANTIES OF ANY KIND EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AND YOU SHALL USE THE SERVICE AT YOUR OWN RISK. COMPANY DOES NOT WARRANT OR MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS REGARDING THE USE OR THE RESULTS OF THE USE OF THE SERVICE, INCLUDING ALL CONTENT THEREIN, IN TERMS OF ITS CORRECTNESS, ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMISSIBLE PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW, COMPANY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NON-INFRINGEMENT. COMPANY DOES NOT WARRANT THE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS OR USEFULNESS OF ANY INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THE SERVICE. COMPANY DOES NOT WARRANT THAT THE SERVICE OR SERVICE CONTENT OR THE FUNCTIONS CONTAINED IN THE SERVICE WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED OR ERROR-FREE, THAT DEFECTS WILL BE CORRECTED, OR THAT THE SERVICE OR THE SERVERS THAT MAKE IT AVAILABLE ARE FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS. YOU (AND NOT COMPANY) ASSUMES THE ENTIRE COST OF ALL NECESSARY SERVICING, REPAIR AND CORRECTION.

COMPANY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH THE SERVICE. IN NO EVENT SHALL COMPANY, ITS PARENT OR ITS SUBSIDIARY OR AFFILIATED COMPANIES OR EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, OR AGENTS (COLLECTIVELY, “RELEASED PARTIES”), BE LIABLE TO ANY PERSON OR ENTITY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, LOSSES COSTS, OR EXPENSES WHATSOEVER, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, RESULTING FROM (I) PERSONAL INJURY OR PROPERTY DAMAGE, OF ANY NATURE WHATSOEVER, (II) ANY UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO OR USE OF THE SERVICE, (III) ANY INTERRUPTION OR CESSATION OF TRANSMISSION TO, FROM OR VIA THE SERVICE, (IV) ANY BUGS, VIRUSES, TROJAN HORSES, OR THE LIKE, WHICH MAY BE TRANSMITTED TO OR THROUGH THE SERVICE BY ANY THIRD PARTY, (V) ANY ERRORS, MISTAKES, INACCURACIES OR OMISSIONS IN ANY CONTENT OR FOR ANY LOSS OR DAMAGE OF ANY KIND INCURRED AS A RESULT OF ANY USE OF THE SERVICE OR, (VI) THERWISE RESULTING FORM THE USE OF THE SERVICE. THE FOREGOING LIMITATION OF LIABILITY SHALL APPLY TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. NOTWITHSTANDING THE FOREGOING, IF THE RELEASED PARTIES ARE FOUND TO BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR ANY DAMAGE OR LOSS WHICH ARISES OUT OF OR IS IN ANY CONNECTED WITH YOUR USE OF THE SERVICE OR ANY CONTENT CONTAINED THEREIN, RELEASED PARTIES’ LIABILITY SHALL IN NO EVENT EXCEED US $5.00.

7. Indemnity. You agree that you will defend, indemnify and hold harmless Company, its parent, subsidiary and affiliated companies, and each of the foregoing entities’ respective employees, officers, directors, representatives and agents from any and all claims, demands, causes of action, damages, losses, costs and expenses in any way arising out of your use of the Service of violation of these TOU, including without limitation (i) all matters related to your access to and use of any Company online services, including, without limitation, your use of the Service, (ii) your violation of any provision contained in the TOU; (iii) your violation of any third party right, including without limitation any copyright, intellectual property, or privacy right; (iv) any claims that your use of the Service caused damage to a third party, and/or (v) violations of any and all applicable laws, rules or regulations from any jurisdiction.

8. Links to Other Sites. The Service may contain links to websites operated by or on behalf of Company, and your use of all such websites are subject to the applicable policies of those websites. The Service, including content therein, may contain links to third-party websites. These links are provided as a convenience to you. Company does not control and is not responsible for the content of such third-party websites or the conduct of the operators of such third-party websites, and does not make any representations regarding the accuracy, copyright or other statutory or regulatory compliance, legality or decency of any of the content or other materials on such third-party websites. Company encourages you to exercise discretion while browsing the Internet. If you decide to access linked third-party websites, you do so at is or her own risk.

9. Termination. Company reserves the right, at any time and in its sole discretion, to discontinue the use of the Service in whole or in part, and prevent any person or entity from access to the Service. Upon termination for any reason, Sections 6 (Disclaimers; Limitation on Liability), 7 (Indemnity) and 10 (General), together with any licenses granted to Company hereunder, will survive.

10. General. The TOU and your use of the Service shall be governed by laws of the State of New York, without regard to its conflict of laws principles. Any action shall be brought in accordance with the rules of the American Arbitration Association. The proceeding shall be in front of one arbitrator in New York, NY. You may participate by phone if travel is a burden to you. Each party shall bear one half of the fees for the arbitration in addition to their own attorneys’ fees. If the arbitrator determines that bearing one half of the fees is an undue burden, the Company shall pay all of the arbitration fees, but not your attorneys’ fees. In no event shall any claim, action or proceeding by you related in any way to the Service be instituted more than one (1) year after the cause of action arose. If any provision of the TOU is found to be invalid or unenforceable by any court having competent jurisdiction, then that provision shall be deemed severable from the TOU and shall not affect the validity and enforceability of any remaining provisions. The failure of Company to insist upon or enforce any of the provisions of these TOU, or to exercise any rights or remedies under these TOU, will not be construed as a waiver of Company's right to assert or rely upon any such provisions, rights, or remedies in that or any other instance; rather, the same will be and remain in full force and effect. No waiver of any term of these TOU shall be deemed a further or continuing waiver of such term or any other term.

Questions: Should you have any questions regarding these TOU you may contact us at privacy@labxmediagroup.com.