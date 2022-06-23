Planet earth
Latest
SpaceX Rocket May Have Sparked An Other-Worldly Red Glow In Night SkySpaceX Rocket May Have Sparked An Other-Worldly Red Glow In Night Sky
Deepest Point Of Antarctica's Southern Ocean Mapped In Best Detail YetDeepest Point Of Antarctica's Southern Ocean Mapped In Best Detail Yet
Earth's Inner Core Oscillates, Changing The Length Of A Day Every 6 YearsEarth's Inner Core Oscillates, Changing The Length Of A Day Every 6 Years
Earth's Magnetic Poles Probably Aren't About To Flip As Some People FearEarth's Magnetic Poles Probably Aren't About To Flip As Some People Fear
Magnetic Waves Sweep The Earth’s Core Every Seven Years, Satellites DiscoverMagnetic Waves Sweep The Earth’s Core Every Seven Years, Satellites Discover
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scientists Want To Open 830-Million-Year-Old Crystal With Potential Life InsideScientists Want To Open 830-Million-Year-Old Crystal With Potential Life Inside
Satellites Will Study Radio Wave Behavior At The Edge Of The AtmosphereSatellites Will Study Radio Wave Behavior At The Edge Of The Atmosphere
Tonga Eruption Was Loudest Sound On Earth Since 1883, With A Wave Reaching Higher Than The ISSTonga Eruption Was Loudest Sound On Earth Since 1883, With A Wave Reaching Higher Than The ISS
Microorganisms, Perhaps Still Alive, Discovered In 830-Million-Year-Old Rock SaltMicroorganisms, Perhaps Still Alive, Discovered In 830-Million-Year-Old Rock Salt
A Vast Sinkhole, Home To An "Ancient" Forest, Has Been Discovered In ChinaA Vast Sinkhole, Home To An "Ancient" Forest, Has Been Discovered In China
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Missing" Building Blocks Of Life On Earth Found On Meteorites"Missing" Building Blocks Of Life On Earth Found On Meteorites
Diverse Life May Have Existed Just 300 Million Years After Earth FormedDiverse Life May Have Existed Just 300 Million Years After Earth Formed
Primordial Helium Leaking From Earth’s Core Suggests Planet Formed Inside A Solar NebulaPrimordial Helium Leaking From Earth’s Core Suggests Planet Formed Inside A Solar Nebula
Cause Of 2021's Mysterious Global Tsunami Finally IdentifiedCause Of 2021's Mysterious Global Tsunami Finally Identified