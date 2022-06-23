Animals
Latest
Giant New Bacteria Species Is So Big It’s Visible To The Naked EyeGiant New Bacteria Species Is So Big It’s Visible To The Naked Eye
Some Turtles Age So Slowly They Don’t Appear To Age At AllSome Turtles Age So Slowly They Don’t Appear To Age At All
Hummingbirds Have The Most Colorful Plumage Of All Known BirdsHummingbirds Have The Most Colorful Plumage Of All Known Birds
Megalodon Sat Higher Up The Food Chain Than Any Other Ocean Predator EverMegalodon Sat Higher Up The Food Chain Than Any Other Ocean Predator Ever
Record-Breaking 18-Foot Whopper Is Heaviest Burmese Python Ever Caught In The USRecord-Breaking 18-Foot Whopper Is Heaviest Burmese Python Ever Caught In The US
Advertisement
Advertisement
Biggest Freshwater Fish Ever Recorded Found In Cambodia's Mekong RiverBiggest Freshwater Fish Ever Recorded Found In Cambodia's Mekong River
These Demogorgon-Like Lizards Flare Their Cheek Flaps To Intimidate, Not ImpressThese Demogorgon-Like Lizards Flare Their Cheek Flaps To Intimidate, Not Impress
Fossilized Egg Inside An Egg Is A First For Dinosaurs And ReptilesFossilized Egg Inside An Egg Is A First For Dinosaurs And Reptiles
Your Middle Ear Evolved From Fish Gills, Rare Chinese Fossils ProveYour Middle Ear Evolved From Fish Gills, Rare Chinese Fossils Prove
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ancient Amphibian “Death Ditch” Could Have Been The Result Of A Prehistoric Frog TragedyAncient Amphibian “Death Ditch” Could Have Been The Result Of A Prehistoric Frog Tragedy
A New Population Of Polar Bears Discovered With Unusual Hunting BehaviorA New Population Of Polar Bears Discovered With Unusual Hunting Behavior
New Species Of Absurdly Fluffy Crab Makes Hats Out Of Sea SpongesNew Species Of Absurdly Fluffy Crab Makes Hats Out Of Sea Sponges
Thai Farmers Are Feeding Their Chickens Cannabis To Cut Antibiotic UseThai Farmers Are Feeding Their Chickens Cannabis To Cut Antibiotic Use