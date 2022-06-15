Advertisement

About Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a zoologist, feminist, animal lover and bookworm. Having graduated with a zoology degree from the University of Reading and a master’s in wildlife documentary production from the University of Salford, she has previously worked in television, finding stories for shows such as The Secret Life of The Zoo and Springwatch. In her spare time, she can be found binoculars in hand, looking for birds and creating content for her wildlife Instagram account.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
clock

Latest from Eleanor Higgs

Miniature Brazilian Frogs Are Clumsy Jumpers Because Their Ear Canals Are Too SmallTiny orange frog next to a pencilMiniature Brazilian Frogs Are Clumsy Jumpers Because Their Ear Canals Are Too SmallTiny orange frog next to a pencil
animals

Miniature Brazilian Frogs Are Clumsy Jumpers Because Their Ear Canals Are Too Small

clockJun 15 2022
Teeny Tiny Crab Is The World's Smallest Remote-Controlled Walking RobotTiny Crab RobotTeeny Tiny Crab Is The World's Smallest Remote-Controlled Walking RobotTiny Crab Robot
Technology

Teeny Tiny Crab Is The World's Smallest Remote-Controlled Walking Robot

clockMay 26 2022