Eleanor Higgs



Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a zoologist, feminist, animal lover and bookworm. Having graduated with a zoology degree from the University of Reading and a master’s in wildlife documentary production from the University of Salford, she has previously worked in television, finding stories for shows such as The Secret Life of The Zoo and Springwatch. In her spare time, she can be found binoculars in hand, looking for birds and creating content for her wildlife Instagram account.