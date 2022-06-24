Tom Hale



Senior Journalist

Tom is a journalist based in London. With a Master’s degree in journalism, he moved into the world of science communication with an especially keen interest in the perils of climate change, the latest health discoveries, and the many ways science is changing human life. His work has seen him report from South Korea on the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and serve as a judge for the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. Tom’s byline has also appeared in a number of other publications, including HUCK Magazine and Motherboard, where he writes about anything from science to culture.