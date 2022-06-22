Advertisement

Environment

future

Italian Company Opens First "CO2 Battery" Using Huge Energy Dome

clockJun 22 2022
environment

Over 1,000 Killed By Earthquake In Afghanistan As Death Toll Rises

clockJun 22 2022
environment

"Peecycling" Uses Human Urine To Overcome Fertilizer's Sustainability And Supply Chain Issues

clockJun 20 2022
environment

50-Year "Whisky War" Ends With First Land Border Between Canada And Europe

clockJun 17 2022
environment

11 Newly Discovered RNA Viruses Found In The Ocean Can Impact The Carbon Output

clockJun 10 2022

environment

"Superworms" Can Happily Eat Polystyrene, Offering Help To Plastic Problem

clockJun 9 2022
environment

It Now Snows Microplastics In Antarctica

clockJun 8 2022
environment

Is It Safe To Have A Bath During A Thunderstorm?

clockJun 3 2022
animals

Sister Species Of Zazu From "The Lion King" Is Facing Local Extinction Due To Climate Change

clockMay 20 2022
Technology

Dallas Airport Is Recycling Leftover Cooking Oil Into Sustainable Aviation Fuel

clockMay 13 2022

animals

Host Of Wildlife Found Living It Up In The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

clockMay 2 2022
health

Disease-Causing Parasites Can Hitch A Ride On Plastics And Potentially Spread Through The Sea, New Research Suggests

clockApr 29 2022
environment

Maps Show Locations Of Worryingly High Uranium Levels In US Water Supply

clockApr 8 2022
Health and Medicine

Fracking Linked To Heightened Risk Of Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes In New Study

clockApr 7 2022
environment

IPCC Report: The World Has Less Than 32 Months To Turn Tide Of Fossil Fuel Addiction

clockApr 4 2022