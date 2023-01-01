Holly Large email

Editorial Assistant

Holly holds a degree in Medical Biochemistry from the University of Leicester. Having dipped her toes in science communication during her undergraduate and postgraduate work, she has since become dedicated to making science accessible (and fun, wherever possible) to everyone. Her scientific interests include genomics, personalised medicine and bioethics, but she has also spent time conducting research on the social context of science and representations of science in the media. Outside of work, she likes to relax with her cats, potter around the nearest nature reserve and add to a growing pile of unfinished craft projects.