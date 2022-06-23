Dr. Katie Spalding



Freelance Writer

Katie spent ten years of her life studying maths, which is just about the upper limit on how much maths you can do before people start actively avoiding you at parties. She began writing about science after obtaining her PhD, with her favorite topics to cover being animals, anything completely bizarre, and of course maths (she just thinks it’s neat!) She can be found on Twitter under the handle @supermathskid because she chose her username before she realized quite how many people would see it. She has an uncanny knack for remembering useless trivia and would love for you to ask her to be on your quiz team.