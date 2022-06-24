Advertisement

About Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen Luntz graduated from the University of Melbourne with degrees in science (physics major) and arts (English Literature and the History and Philosophy of Science), followed by a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication from the Australian National University. Besides designing exhibits for science museums the Grad Dip involved performing shows about the science of flight and collisions along with the uses of liquid nitrogen to thousands of students across rural Australia. Stephen wrote for Australasian Science magazine for 15 years prior to becoming a writer at IFLScience.com. His columns were shortlisted for the Queensland Premier’s Science Writing Prize, and formed the basis of the book Forensics, Fossils and Fruitbats: A Fieldguide To Australian Scientists. The book explores the careers and motivations of the sort of scientists who do the vast bulk of modern research, but seldom gain the attention lavished on the few who win major awards. On the other hand, he has also interviewed three Nobel Prize winners for his articles.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
clock

Latest from Stephen Luntz

Developmental Dyslexia May Have Been Humanity's SuperpowermapDevelopmental Dyslexia May Have Been Humanity's Superpowermap
psychology

Developmental Dyslexia May Have Been Humanity's Superpower

clockJun 24 2022
COVID-19 Vaccines Saved Almost 20 Million Lives In Just The First YearCOVID VACCINE COVID-19 Vaccines Saved Almost 20 Million Lives In Just The First YearCOVID VACCINE
medicine

COVID-19 Vaccines Saved Almost 20 Million Lives In Just The First Year

clockJun 23 2022
Citizen Scientists See An Auroral Arc Evolve Into The Mysterious SteveImages taken of a Stable Aurora Red (SAR) arc turning into a Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement (STEVE) over New Zealand coinciding with fastmoving ionsCitizen Scientists See An Auroral Arc Evolve Into The Mysterious SteveImages taken of a Stable Aurora Red (SAR) arc turning into a Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement (STEVE) over New Zealand coinciding with fastmoving ions
physics

Citizen Scientists See An Auroral Arc Evolve Into The Mysterious Steve

clockJun 23 2022
Why Pluto's Moon Charon Wears A Red CapCharon's red cap, nicknamed Mordor Macula is the product of a complex process turning methane to complex hydrocarbonsWhy Pluto's Moon Charon Wears A Red CapCharon's red cap, nicknamed Mordor Macula is the product of a complex process turning methane to complex hydrocarbons
Astronomy

Why Pluto's Moon Charon Wears A Red Cap

clockJun 22 2022
Transplant Organ Shortage Crisis Could Be Solved With Less Toxic CryoprotectantsProline and glycerol can save cells from freezing, preserving cells and maybe someday organs for transplantationTransplant Organ Shortage Crisis Could Be Solved With Less Toxic CryoprotectantsProline and glycerol can save cells from freezing, preserving cells and maybe someday organs for transplantation
medicine

Transplant Organ Shortage Crisis Could Be Solved With Less Toxic Cryoprotectants

clockJun 22 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kitt Peak Observatory Burned By Wildfires, Telescopes' Status UnknownThe Contreras fire approaching Kit Peak last Thursday. The site has several large and medium sized optical telescopes and two radio telescope dishesKitt Peak Observatory Burned By Wildfires, Telescopes' Status UnknownThe Contreras fire approaching Kit Peak last Thursday. The site has several large and medium sized optical telescopes and two radio telescope dishes
Astronomy

Kitt Peak Observatory Burned By Wildfires, Telescopes' Status Unknown

clockJun 20 2022
Your Middle Ear Evolved From Fish Gills, Rare Chinese Fossils ProveThe first 419-million-year-old galeaspid fossil completely preserved with gill filaments in the first branchial chamber.Your Middle Ear Evolved From Fish Gills, Rare Chinese Fossils ProveThe first 419-million-year-old galeaspid fossil completely preserved with gill filaments in the first branchial chamber.
animals

Your Middle Ear Evolved From Fish Gills, Rare Chinese Fossils Prove

clockJun 20 2022
Martian Meteorite Throws Into Question Theories Of How Rocky Planets FormMars formed in just four million years, but something is wrong with our modelling of where its gasses like krypton came fromMartian Meteorite Throws Into Question Theories Of How Rocky Planets FormMars formed in just four million years, but something is wrong with our modelling of where its gasses like krypton came from
Astronomy

Martian Meteorite Throws Into Question Theories Of How Rocky Planets Form

clockJun 17 2022
Sixth-Century Arabian Drought Contributed To Islam's Rapid RiseArabian peninusula red sandy desertSixth-Century Arabian Drought Contributed To Islam's Rapid RiseArabian peninusula red sandy desert
climate

Sixth-Century Arabian Drought Contributed To Islam's Rapid Rise

clockJun 16 2022
Astonishingly Bright “Super Crab” Pulsar Is So Young It’s Practically A TeenagerA newly discovered pulsar is thought to be similar to the one in the Crab Nebula but far younger and 10,000 times brighterAstonishingly Bright “Super Crab” Pulsar Is So Young It’s Practically A TeenagerA newly discovered pulsar is thought to be similar to the one in the Crab Nebula but far younger and 10,000 times brighter
Astronomy

Astonishingly Bright “Super Crab” Pulsar Is So Young It’s Practically A Teenager

clockJun 16 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colliding Giant Galaxy Clusters Create Shockwaves 1.6 Million Light-Years AcrossAbell 2146 is a giant merger of two galaxy clusters and the bow shock and upstream shock seen from their encounter is enormousColliding Giant Galaxy Clusters Create Shockwaves 1.6 Million Light-Years AcrossAbell 2146 is a giant merger of two galaxy clusters and the bow shock and upstream shock seen from their encounter is enormous
Astronomy

Colliding Giant Galaxy Clusters Create Shockwaves 1.6 Million Light-Years Across

clockJun 14 2022
Wandering Star Has Stellar Nursery's Magnetic Field In A TwistThe twisted magnetic field of the Lynds 483 dark nebula reveal a second star and something about the way binary star systems formWandering Star Has Stellar Nursery's Magnetic Field In A TwistThe twisted magnetic field of the Lynds 483 dark nebula reveal a second star and something about the way binary star systems form
Astronomy

Wandering Star Has Stellar Nursery's Magnetic Field In A Twist

clockJun 14 2022
Quantum Gases Put All Sounds On RepeatA depiction of a Bose gas, containing thermal and condensed atoms that carry sound waves at two speedsQuantum Gases Put All Sounds On RepeatA depiction of a Bose gas, containing thermal and condensed atoms that carry sound waves at two speeds
physics

Quantum Gases Put All Sounds On Repeat

clockJun 13 2022
Astronomers Think They Have Found The First Free-Floating Black HoleBlack holeAstronomers Think They Have Found The First Free-Floating Black HoleBlack hole
Astronomy

Astronomers Think They Have Found The First Free-Floating Black Hole

clockJun 13 2022
Ancient DNA Tells An Ever-More Complex Story Of Asian Island SettlementJareng Bori rock shelter is one of the sites where human remains have been found with ancient DNA that changes our vision of how settlement came thereAncient DNA Tells An Ever-More Complex Story Of Asian Island SettlementJareng Bori rock shelter is one of the sites where human remains have been found with ancient DNA that changes our vision of how settlement came there
ancient ancestors

Ancient DNA Tells An Ever-More Complex Story Of Asian Island Settlement

clockJun 10 2022