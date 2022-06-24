Stephen Luntz



Freelance Writer

Stephen Luntz graduated from the University of Melbourne with degrees in science (physics major) and arts (English Literature and the History and Philosophy of Science), followed by a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication from the Australian National University. Besides designing exhibits for science museums the Grad Dip involved performing shows about the science of flight and collisions along with the uses of liquid nitrogen to thousands of students across rural Australia. Stephen wrote for Australasian Science magazine for 15 years prior to becoming a writer at IFLScience.com. His columns were shortlisted for the Queensland Premier’s Science Writing Prize, and formed the basis of the book Forensics, Fossils and Fruitbats: A Fieldguide To Australian Scientists. The book explores the careers and motivations of the sort of scientists who do the vast bulk of modern research, but seldom gain the attention lavished on the few who win major awards. On the other hand, he has also interviewed three Nobel Prize winners for his articles.