Dr. Alfredo Carpineti



Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Dr Alfredo Carpineti, PhD. (he/him) is one of IFLScience’s staff writers. He covers mainly astronomy, physics, and technology. He has a PhD. in Astrophysics and an MSc. in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces from Imperial College London. He has a BSc in Physics & Astrophysics from Università degli Studi di Roma "La Sapienza". He is committed to fighting inequity in STEM and is the chair and founder of Pride in STEM (@PrideinSTEM), the largest UK charitable trust dedicated to support LGBTQ+ People in STEM. He’s an avid science communicator producing videos and podcasts under the moniker @TheAstroholic.