About Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Dr Alfredo Carpineti, PhD. (he/him) is one of IFLScience’s staff writers. He covers mainly astronomy, physics, and technology. He has a PhD. in Astrophysics and an MSc. in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces from Imperial College London. He has a BSc in Physics & Astrophysics from Università degli Studi di Roma "La Sapienza". He is committed to fighting inequity in STEM and is the chair and founder of Pride in STEM (@PrideinSTEM), the largest UK charitable trust dedicated to support LGBTQ+ People in STEM. He’s an avid science communicator producing videos and podcasts under the moniker @TheAstroholic.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
clock

Latest from Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Particle Made Of Four Neutrons Finally Observed After Long-Sought Quest
Artist impression of particle interaction. Image Credit: Ezume Images/Shutterstock.com
physics

Particle Made Of Four Neutrons Finally Observed After Long-Sought Quest

clockJun 24 2022
NASA Is Trying To Stop An Auction Because It Wants Its Moon Dust-Fed Cockroaches Back
Clavius Crater on the Moon. Image Credit: NASA/USGS
Space and Physics

NASA Is Trying To Stop An Auction Because It Wants Its Moon Dust-Fed Cockroaches Back

clockJun 24 2022
US Supreme Court Overturns Roe Vs Wade Ending 50 Years Of Abortion Rights
Abortion March in Washington, pro-choice
health

US Supreme Court Overturns Roe Vs Wade Ending 50 Years Of Abortion Rights

clockJun 24 2022
Mercury Looks Better Than Ever In Stunning New BepiColombo Images
Mercury as seen by BepiColombo on June 23, 2022. Image Credit:
Astronomy

Mercury Looks Better Than Ever In Stunning New BepiColombo Images

clockJun 24 2022
How To Watch The Best Five-Planet Alignment Since 1864 Happening This Week
Mercury and Venus (right) visible close together in the predawn sky. Image Credit: PicPolPhoto/Shutterstock.com
Astronomy

How To Watch The Best Five-Planet Alignment Since 1864 Happening This Week

clockJun 24 2022

Some Turtles Age So Slowly They Don't Appear To Age At All
Sea turtle. Image Credit: Willyam Bradberry/Shutterstock.com
animals

Some Turtles Age So Slowly They Don’t Appear To Age At All

clockJun 23 2022
Watch as A Sunspot Grows To Three Times The Size Of The Earth
This is how the sun looked like on June 21. Image Credit: NASA/SDO and the AIA, EVE, and HMI science teams.
Astronomy

Watch as A Sunspot Grows To Three Times The Size Of The Earth

clockJun 23 2022
This Glorious Simulation Is The Most Realistic Model Of Sagittarius A* Yet
Simulation of glowing gas around a black hole. Image Credit: Chris White, Princeton University
Astronomy

This Glorious Simulation Is The Most Realistic Model Of Sagittarius A* Yet

clockJun 23 2022
Test To Use First Commercial Spacecraft To Boost The ISS Really Did Not Go To Plan
The list of spacecraft currently docked to the ISS. Image Credit: NASA
Space and Physics

Test To Use First Commercial Spacecraft To Boost The ISS Really Did Not Go To Plan

clockJun 23 2022
Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti Shares Amazing "Gravity" Cosplay In Space
Cristoforetti in her Sandra Bullock in Gravity Cosplay. Image Credit: ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti
Space and Physics

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti Shares Amazing "Gravity" Cosplay In Space

clockJun 22 2022

NASA's InSight Won't Go Gently Into The Night
InSight's Last Selfie in April 2022. The photo shows just how much dust is covering the solar panels. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Astronomy

NASA’s InSight Won’t Go Gently Into The Night

clockJun 22 2022
Breaking: Traces Of Polio Virus Detected In London Sewage Sparks National Alert
Breakin News Banner. Image Credit: IFLScience
health

Breaking: Traces Of Polio Virus Detected In London Sewage Sparks National Alert

clockJun 22 2022
Pew Peeeeeeeeeeeeeew: Physicists Create A Continuous Laser Made Of Fifth State Of Matter
The experimental setup for the creation of the laser with an artist impression in blue of atoms falling into a BEC and turning into a beam. Image Credit: University of Amsterdam/Scixel
physics

Pew Peeeeeeeeeeeeeew: Physicists Create A Continuous Laser Made Of Fifth State Of Matter

clockJun 22 2022
New "Blue Blob" Class Of Stellar System Might Have Experienced A Galactic "Belly Flop"
Astronomers have discoveredf a new class of star system, the blue blobs seen here by the Hubble Space Telescope Image Credit: Michael Jones
Astronomy

New "Blue Blob" Class Of Stellar System Might Have Experienced A Galactic “Belly Flop”

clockJun 22 2022
Graphene E-Tattoos Are A Possible Revolution In Blood Pressure Monitoring
A visual of how the e-tattoo will look on the screen. Image Credit: University of Texas at Austin
future

Graphene E-Tattoos Are A Possible Revolution In Blood Pressure Monitoring

clockJun 21 2022