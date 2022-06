Charlie Haigh

Social Media and Marketing Assistant

Charlie is part of the Social Media and Marketing team and takes pride in creating top notch memes. Having began a degree in Film Production, Charlie quickly changed her academic direction to pursue an interest in Forensic Psychology, but not before a quick interval where she trained as a professional balloon artist (not a clown). Whilst juggling (not a clown joke) work and a degree, she still manages to find time to pursue her interests in herpetology, fine art, and building miniature furniture.