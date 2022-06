Rachael Funnell



Social Editor and Staff Writer

Rachael is a science writer with a nose for novelty animal stories. Having studied Zoology at the University of Southampton, she is well versed in discussing the wonders of the natural world from Mesozoic-era Ichthyosaurs with eyes the size of dinner plates to the bizarre mating rituals of Papua New Guinea's birds of paradise. As an established writer, she has held previous roles with titles including Time Out, The Chelsea Magazine Company and Future Publishing. When she’s not killing conversations with grim facts about insect copulation, she can be found gaming, hiking and photographing anything that stays still long enough.