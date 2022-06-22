James Felton



Senior Staff Writer

James Felton is a writer, journalist and author with a big interest in anything historical, medical and bizarre. He has written two pop-history books with publisher Little, Brown. 52 Times Britain Was a Bellend: The History You Didn’t Get Taught At School is a "painfully funny history of Britain", chronicling some of the ludicrous things the British have done to the world since time immemorial. Sunburn is dissection of 99 of the most outlandish stories that the Sun (for a long time the biggest-selling British newspaper) has run since it became a tabloid in 1969, hoping to answer once and for all whether the press has reflected - or manipulated - the British people over the last 50 years. But with jokes. He has also written for publications like the Guardian, The Independent, London Economic, Big Issue, Empire Magazine, BBC News and New Statesman. As a writer for television, his work includes the BAFTA award-winning The Dog Ate My Homework, the Tez O'Clock Show and the Channel 4 Alternative Election special (2019). A third book, about pop-science and history, is in the works. For radio he has written for two series of Sketchtopia for Radio 4, as well as three series of The Guessing Game (a QI-style quiz show for which he also researched questions), Can You Hear Me At The Back and various other bits and pieces. You might know him from Twitter (@jimmfelton), where he has over 250,000 followers, mainly talking and joking about politics.