James Felton is a writer, journalist and author with a big interest in anything historical, medical and bizarre. He has written two pop-history books with publisher Little, Brown. 52 Times Britain Was a Bellend: The History You Didn’t Get Taught At School is a "painfully funny history of Britain", chronicling some of the ludicrous things the British have done to the world since time immemorial. Sunburn is dissection of 99 of the most outlandish stories that the Sun (for a long time the biggest-selling British newspaper) has run since it became a tabloid in 1969, hoping to answer once and for all whether the press has reflected - or manipulated - the British people over the last 50 years. But with jokes. He has also written for publications like the Guardian, The Independent, London Economic, Big Issue, Empire Magazine, BBC News and New Statesman. As a writer for television, his work includes the BAFTA award-winning The Dog Ate My Homework, the Tez O'Clock Show and the Channel 4 Alternative Election special (2019). A third book, about pop-science and history, is in the works. For radio he has written for two series of Sketchtopia for Radio 4, as well as three series of The Guessing Game (a QI-style quiz show for which he also researched questions), Can You Hear Me At The Back and various other bits and pieces. You might know him from Twitter (@jimmfelton), where he has over 250,000 followers, mainly talking and joking about politics.

What Happened On The "Death Cruise" That Recovered Bodies From The Wreckage Of The TitanicThe titanic sets sailWhat Happened On The "Death Cruise" That Recovered Bodies From The Wreckage Of The TitanicThe titanic sets sail
Humans

What Happened On The "Death Cruise" That Recovered Bodies From The Wreckage Of The Titanic

clockJun 22 2022
The Eliza Effect: How A Chatbot Convinced People It Was Real Way Back In The 1960sA chatbot talks to a humanThe Eliza Effect: How A Chatbot Convinced People It Was Real Way Back In The 1960sA chatbot talks to a human
Technology

The Eliza Effect: How A Chatbot Convinced People It Was Real Way Back In The 1960s

clockJun 22 2022
US Guidelines For Lowering Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Risk Get Major New UpdateA mother and infant co-sleepUS Guidelines For Lowering Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Risk Get Major New UpdateA mother and infant co-sleep
health

US Guidelines For Lowering Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Risk Get Major New Update

clockJun 22 2022
TikTok Trick Claims To Make You Fall Asleep In Two MinutesA man presses his wrist with his fingersTikTok Trick Claims To Make You Fall Asleep In Two MinutesA man presses his wrist with his fingers
health

TikTok Trick Claims To Make You Fall Asleep In Two Minutes

clockJun 21 2022
Legal Medical Cannabis Reduces Traffic Accidents And Improves Road Safety, Study FindsA large pile of cannabisLegal Medical Cannabis Reduces Traffic Accidents And Improves Road Safety, Study FindsA large pile of cannabis
Humans

Legal Medical Cannabis Reduces Traffic Accidents And Improves Road Safety, Study Finds

clockJun 21 2022

Nothing To Worry About: Dall-E Has Created A New Cryptid Named Crunguscrungus reaches out from the darknessNothing To Worry About: Dall-E Has Created A New Cryptid Named Crunguscrungus reaches out from the darkness
Technology

Nothing To Worry About: Dall-E Has Created A New Cryptid Named Crungus

clockJun 21 2022
Summer Penis Is Not A Real Thing, But Summer Penile Syndrome Sure IsA banana that looks like its been left in the sunSummer Penis Is Not A Real Thing, But Summer Penile Syndrome Sure IsA banana that looks like its been left in the sun
health

Summer Penis Is Not A Real Thing, But Summer Penile Syndrome Sure Is

clockJun 20 2022
People Are Sharing Weird Facts That Make People Say "Why Do You Know That?"Woman about to be sick, because of the grim factsPeople Are Sharing Weird Facts That Make People Say "Why Do You Know That?"Woman about to be sick, because of the grim facts
Nature

People Are Sharing Weird Facts That Make People Say "Why Do You Know That?"

clockJun 20 2022
Is King Louis XIV The Reason Why Women Mainly Give Birth Lying Down?Birthing stoolIs King Louis XIV The Reason Why Women Mainly Give Birth Lying Down?Birthing stool
health

Is King Louis XIV The Reason Why Women Mainly Give Birth Lying Down?

clockJun 17 2022
Words You Should Never Google, According To People Who Lived To Regret ItGoogle home page on laptop Words You Should Never Google, According To People Who Lived To Regret ItGoogle home page on laptop
Technology

Words You Should Never Google, According To People Who Lived To Regret It

clockJun 17 2022

Thousands Of Cows Are Dying In A Devastating Kansas HeatwaveFire burns on a kansas fieldThousands Of Cows Are Dying In A Devastating Kansas HeatwaveFire burns on a kansas field
Nature

Thousands Of Cows Are Dying In A Devastating Kansas Heatwave

clockJun 16 2022
TikTok Is No Longer The World's Most Popular WebsiteTikTok displayed on phoneTikTok Is No Longer The World's Most Popular WebsiteTikTok displayed on phone
Technology

TikTok Is No Longer The World's Most Popular Website

clockJun 16 2022
A Human Has Won The Man Vs Horse Race, Showing The Majestic Jerks Who Is BossA horse gallops with a jockey on its backA Human Has Won The Man Vs Horse Race, Showing The Majestic Jerks Who Is BossA horse gallops with a jockey on its back
Humans

A Human Has Won The Man Vs Horse Race, Showing The Majestic Jerks Who Is Boss

clockJun 16 2022
We Could Be Close To Controlling Metamaterials With Our MindsA man controls metamaterials with his mindWe Could Be Close To Controlling Metamaterials With Our MindsA man controls metamaterials with his mind
future

We Could Be Close To Controlling Metamaterials With Our Minds

clockJun 14 2022
Shortly After The Apollo 11 Moon Landings, Scientists Fed Moon Dust To Cockroachesneil armstrong on the moonShortly After The Apollo 11 Moon Landings, Scientists Fed Moon Dust To Cockroachesneil armstrong on the moon
creepy crawlies

Shortly After The Apollo 11 Moon Landings, Scientists Fed Moon Dust To Cockroaches

clockJun 14 2022