Russell is a Science Writer for IFLScience with a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology. He started his career in international policy work on the disarmament of biological, chemical and nuclear weapons. Russell’s academic research explored ethics, science governance, and medical involvement in violent contexts. He has written for the Guardian and Wellcome Collection and is particularly drawn to strange stories from science past. Outside his professional role, Russell is an avid hiker, climber and all round gamer.