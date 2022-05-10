Ben Taub



Freelance Writer

Benjamin (Ben) is a science journalist who endeavours to blow minds by articulating the mysteries of consciousness. With a Master’s degree in anthropology from University College London, he has embarked on numerous mind-expanding fieldwork assignments in the Amazon as well as in mental health facilities throughout Europe, where he studied the therapeutic use of psychedelics. He has worked for a major neuroscience institute and several psychedelic-focused drug rehabilitation facilities. On starry nights you’ll find him at the top of a Portuguese mountain with his camera pointed towards the galactic centre.