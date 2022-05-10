Advertisement

About Ben Taub

Ben Taub

Benjamin (Ben) is a science journalist who endeavours to blow minds by articulating the mysteries of consciousness. With a Master’s degree in anthropology from University College London, he has embarked on numerous mind-expanding fieldwork assignments in the Amazon as well as in mental health facilities throughout Europe, where he studied the therapeutic use of psychedelics. He has worked for a major neuroscience institute and several psychedelic-focused drug rehabilitation facilities. On starry nights you’ll find him at the top of a Portuguese mountain with his camera pointed towards the galactic centre.

Nature

There's A 50-50 Chance We'll Break The 1.5°C Global Temperature Limit In The Next Five Years

May 10 2022
Nature

There's A 50-50 Chance We’ll Break The 1.5°C Global Temperature Limit In The Next Five Years


Health and Medicine

Separated Identical Twins Raised In The US And Korea Have Massive IQ Difference

May 9 2022
Health and Medicine

Separated Identical Twins Raised In The US And Korea Have Massive IQ Difference


neuroscience

The Precise Neurons That Die In Parkinson's Disease Have Finally Been Identified

May 6 2022
neuroscience

The Precise Neurons That Die In Parkinson’s Disease Have Finally Been Identified


animals

There Are Just 10 Vaquitas Left – But They Can Still Recover, Scientists Say

May 5 2022
animals

There Are Just 10 Vaquitas Left – But They Can Still Recover, Scientists Say


medicine

Gene-Editing Technique Allows Infertile Mice To Have Babies

May 4 2022
medicine

Gene-Editing Technique Allows Infertile Mice To Have Babies



Health and Medicine

Cannabis Smoking Linked To Heart Attacks, But Soy Compound Reverses Risk

May 3 2022
Health and Medicine

Cannabis Smoking Linked To Heart Attacks, But Soy Compound Reverses Risk


health

Most Vegetarian Children Are Just As Well Nourished As Meat Eaters

May 3 2022
health

Most Vegetarian Children Are Just As Well Nourished As Meat Eaters


neuroscience

Parkinson's Patient Can Play Golf Again Thanks To Mini Brain Implant

Apr 28 2022
neuroscience

Parkinson's Patient Can Play Golf Again Thanks To Mini Brain Implant


animals

One Fifth Of World's Reptiles Face Threat Of Extinction

Apr 28 2022
animals

One Fifth Of World’s Reptiles Face Threat Of Extinction


health

Non-Invasive Electrical Brain Stimulation May Help Smokers Quit

Apr 26 2022
health

Non-Invasive Electrical Brain Stimulation May Help Smokers Quit



neuroscience

Men Who Owned Cats As Kids May Have Higher Psychosis Risk, Study Suggests

Apr 25 2022
neuroscience

Men Who Owned Cats As Kids May Have Higher Psychosis Risk, Study Suggests


Health and Medicine

Longest Ever COVID-19 Infection Recorded At 505 Days

Apr 22 2022
Health and Medicine

Longest Ever COVID-19 Infection Recorded At 505 Days


Health and Medicine

What Is Trichotillomania, The Hair Pulling Disorder?

Apr 21 2022
Health and Medicine

What Is Trichotillomania, The Hair Pulling Disorder?


medicine

Cannabis Legalization Linked To Lower Prescription Drug Use Among Medicaid Patients

Apr 20 2022
medicine

Cannabis Legalization Linked To Lower Prescription Drug Use Among Medicaid Patients


medicine

Sound Waves Eliminate Liver Cancer In Rats, Offering Hope For Future Non-Invasive Therapy

Apr 19 2022
medicine

Sound Waves Eliminate Liver Cancer In Rats, Offering Hope For Future Non-Invasive Therapy

