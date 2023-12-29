Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Unexpected New COVID Symptoms Arise As JN.1 Variant Continues To Spread, OSIRIS Mission Sets Sights On "God Of Destruction" Asteroid At Crucial Time, And Much More This Week"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Unexpected New COVID Symptoms Arise As JN.1 Variant Continues To Spread, OSIRIS Mission Sets Sights On "God Of Destruction" Asteroid At Crucial Time, And Much More This Week

All the biggest news stories of the week.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Digital Content Creator

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Creator

This Week In Science Five Images From The Biggest Stories

Subscribe to our newsletter to get TWIS delivered straight to your inbox.

Image credit: Edited by IFLScience

This week we take a closer look at the “Great Wall of Mongolia”, the quest for better energy storage takes a leap forward in the form of time-bending quantum batteries, and a 150-year-old pliosaur skull is examined by Sir David Attenborough as part of a new series for the BBC. Finally, we take a look at why your muscles hurt quite so much after the workout you did three days ago.

Subscribe to the IFLScience newsletter for all the biggest science news delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday and Saturday.

Unexpected New COVID Symptoms Arise As JN.1 Variant Continues To Spread

The JN.1 COVID variant had a rapid spread throughout December 2023 and has now become the most common strain of the virus spreading across the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Cases of JN.1 are also creeping up in the UK, as well as China and India. Read the full story here.

Advertisement


OSIRIS Mission Sets Sights On "God Of Destruction" Asteroid At Crucial Time

As NASA struggles to access the treasure obtained by the OSIRIS-REx mission to Bennu, it has also had to decide what to do with the valuable and still-operating spacecraft responsible. Now that decision has been made, confirming a long-standing plan, with the target set for an even more-famous Earth-crossing asteroid, 99942 Apophis, and a tweak to the mission name. Read the full story here.


Mysterious 405-Kilometer-Long "Great Wall Of Mongolia" Studied For First Time

A section of the Great Wall of China that extends into Mongolia has been analyzed for the first time, allowing researchers to present some speculative insights into the history and function of this enormous structure. Spread over 405 kilometers (252 miles), the wall has been dubbed the "Mongolian Arc" due to its curved trajectory.  Read the full story here.


Time-Bending Quantum Batteries Could Surpass Chemical Versions For Energy Storage

Batteries that make use of quantum phenomena that appear to mock our conventional understanding of the laws of physics could be harnessed for energy storage. Although these batteries have only been produced on a small scale in laboratories, one day they might offer advantages over conventional batteries that could see them be the preferred choice in at least some niches. Read the full story here.


Pliosaur Skull Dating Back 150 Million Years May Be A New-To-Science Species

The enormous teeth of a “giant sea monster” were restored by fossil expert Chris Moore after he and Steve Etches endured the painstaking task of removing a huge fossil skull 12 meters (39 feet) up a cliff in Dorset, UK. It belonged to a pliosaur, an ancient marine reptile with a bite force that could’ve bested Tyrannosaurus rex in a fight, according to scientists working on the discovery. Read the full story here

Advertisement


TWIS is published weekly on our Linkedin page, join us there for even more content.

Feature of the week:

Why Do Your Muscles Start To Ache Days After Working Out?

Exercise can be amazing for you: regularly getting active can reduce your risk of a whole host of ailments, such as heart attacks and strokes, and simply getting out for a walk can reduce your risk of death. Indeed, the World Health Organization states that those who don’t work out enough have a 20-30 percent increased chance of death. But if exercise is so good for you, why can it hurt so much – and why can the pain commence days after you’ve staggered out of the gym? Read the full story here.

More content:

Have you seen our free e-magazine, CURIOUS? Issue 17 December 2023 is out now. Check it out for exclusive interviews, book excerpts, long reads, and more.

PLUS, check out season 3 of IFLScience's The Big Questions Podcast, so far we've asked:

Advertisement

Is Jurassic Park Possible?

How Is Climate Change Affecting Polar Bear Populations?

Why Is Space Junk Such A Big Deal?

Can We Save A Species On The Very Brink Of Extinction?

Advertisement

How Does A Quantum Computer Work And How Will They Change The World?

What Is Space Weather And How Does It Affect Us?

What Is Ancient Ice Telling Us About The Future?

Are E-Fuels The Future Of Aviation?

Advertisement

How Are Glaciers Changing In A Warming World?

Are We Ready For The Next Massive Solar Flare?

Would You Eat Plant-Based Meat For Christmas Dinner?

ARTICLE POSTED IN

humansHumans
FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

humans

More Humans Stories

Serpent Mound: A Mysterious 400-Meter Snake Lurks In Ohio's River ValleyRaised earth on a grass plain at Serpent Mound Ohio
humansHumans

Serpent Mound: A Mysterious 400-Meter Snake Lurks In Ohio's River Valley

clock1 hour ago
Our Cells Have Resonant Frequencies, And We Might Be Able To Hear Themabstract blue digital equalizer, vector of sound wave pattern element
humansHumans

Our Cells Have Resonant Frequencies, And We Might Be Able To Hear Them

clock2 hours ago
Did Scientists Find Another Reason To Avoid Sharing A Bed With Our Partners?woman looks unimpressed holding pillow over her ears as partner snores in bed next to her
humansHumans

Did Scientists Find Another Reason To Avoid Sharing A Bed With Our Partners?

clock2 hours ago
share43