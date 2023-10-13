Thank you!

"IFLScience The Big Questions: Are We Ready For The Next Massive Solar Flare?"

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

IFLScience The Big Questions: Are We Ready For The Next Massive Solar Flare?

The most powerful known flare happened in 1859 and did plenty of damage to technology then. Just imagine it today.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

View full profile

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

The sun showing solar flares and eruptions of plasma from its surface

What would happen if a powerful solar flare happened today?

Image credit: elRoce, NASA/Shutterstock.com, modified by IFLScience.  

Solar activity goes through cycles. The main one is about 11 years long and its maximum is marked by powerful eruptions of electromagnetic radiation known as solar flares, as well as releases of plasma known as coronal mass ejections. The most powerful known flare happened in 1859 and led to telegraph stations catching fire across the US, and Northern and Southern Lights becoming visible in the tropics.

Host Dr Alfredo Carpineti spoke with Dr Ryan French, astronomer at the National Solar Observatory and author of The Sun: Beginner's Guide to Our Local Star, to find out about solar flares and what would happen if a massive one took place today.

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more. A transcript of the conversation is available here.



ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • solar activity,

  • solar flare,

  • Astronomy,

  • podcast,

  • Learn with IFLS,

  • The Big Questions

space

