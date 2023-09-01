Thank you!

IFLScience The Big Questions: What Can Ancient Ice Tell Us About The Future?

IFLScience The Big Questions: What Can Ancient Ice Tell Us About The Future?

Looking back into Earth's climate history can help us predict what's to come.

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

IFLScience The Big Questions: What Is Ancient Ice Telling Us About The Future?

Does ancient ice hold the key to predicting the Earth's future?

Image Credit: Designprojects/Shutterstock.com, modified by IFLScience

There are many methods that allow us to look back into Earth’s past and study its climate, including the collection of ice cores. Extracting ancient ice from deep inside some of the most remote glaciers can reveal how our planet has changed over millions of years. But it’s not just about the past: what is ancient ice telling us about the future?

Host Dr Alfredo Carpineti spoke with Dr Liz Thomas of the Ice Core Research Group at the British Antarctic Survey to discuss how understanding Earth’s changing climate helps refine our models for the future and how the natural world is responding to the unfolding climate crisis.

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more. A transcript of the conversation is available here.


