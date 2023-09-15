Thank you!

IFLScience The Big Questions: Are E-Fuels The Future Of Aviation?

clockPUBLISHED

IFLScience The Big Questions: Are E-Fuels The Future Of Aviation?

The e-fuel industry is aiming to change the way we take to the skies.

Eleanor Higgs

Eleanor Higgs

A fuel storage facility with The Big Questions logo in front.

Could e-fuels provide a sustainable alternative to traditional aviation fuels?

Image credit: petrmalinak/Shutterstock.com, modified by IFLScience

As much as everyone enjoys flying abroad for their holidays, the cost of the climate impact might be making people think twice. So what can we do? Aside from paying to offset the carbon, the emergence of a new industry is hoping to change the way we fly. Sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) or e-fuels are looking to replace traditional fuels as a much greener alternative, but there’s still a long way to go. 

Host Eleanor Higgs spoke with Sophie Zienkiewicz and Alasdair Lumsden, co-founders of Carbon Neutral Fuels, to find out if it might be possible to replace the fuel in our airplanes, capture carbon from the world around us and provide a carbon-neutral alternative when we take to the sky.

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more. A transcript of the conversation is available here.

boook svg

