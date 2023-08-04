Thank you!

IFLScience The Big Questions: How Does A Quantum Computer Work And How Will They Change The World?

Technology
clockPUBLISHED

IFLScience The Big Questions: How Does A Quantum Computer Work And How Will They Change The World?

The next giant leap in computation is inching ever closer.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

The podcast logo over a colorful picture of a transistor

A revolution in computing is almost upon us.

Image Credit: archy13/shutterstock.com, IFLScience

The path beyond the limits of regular computers, even the most powerful supercomputer, lies with the theory of quantum mechanics. Quantum computing promises to change the world, but how do quantum computers work, and how close are we to this fabled new approach to computation?

Host Dr Alfredo Carpineti spoke with Professor Winfried Hensinger, Professor of Quantum Technology at the University of Sussex, to discuss why we need quantum computers, what they would be used for, and why it's taking so long to get them.   

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple PodcastSpotifyGoogle PodcastPodbeanAmazon Music, and more. A transcript of the conversation is available here. 


Technology
