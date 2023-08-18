Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"IFLScience The Big Questions: What Is Space Weather And How Does It Affect Us?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

IFLScience The Big Questions: What Is Space Weather And How Does It Affect Us?

Tune in to hear what these incredible space weather events sound like.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

comments1Comment
share21Shares
IFLScience The Big Questions: What Is Space Weather And How Does It Affect Us?

Hard to forecast and a little more far-reaching than a light rain shower, what is space weather? 

Image credit: Lukasz Pawel Szczepanski/Shutterstock.com, modified by IFLScience

The Sun shapes what goes on in space around our planet. Plasma from our star is continuously thrown at Earth in the form of solar winds or coronal mass ejections, changing the shape of the magnetic field, and affecting the atmosphere and anything in it, like the satellites that we depend on. These changes are part of what we call space weather.

Host Dr Alfredo Carpineti spoke to Dr Nigel Meredith of the British Antarctic Survey about what space weather actually is and how it affects us. We even have some incredible recordings of what these space weather events sound like!

Advertisement


You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more. A transcript of the conversation is available here.


ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • space weather,

  • podcast,

  • Learn with IFLS,

  • The Big Questions

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Strange Helium Star Could Become One Of The Universe's Most Powerful MagnetsArtist's impression of the helium-rich star HD 45166, showing its magnetic fields and its companion star in the background.
spaceAstronomy

Strange Helium Star Could Become One Of The Universe's Most Powerful Magnets

clock34 minutes ago
There Are Places On The Moon That Never See Sunlight – Here's WhyThe heavily cratered surface of the Moon's South Pole.
spaceAstronomy

There Are Places On The Moon That Never See Sunlight – Here's Why

clock23 hours ago
share42
NASA Wants Your Help Studying Uranus From Behind Next MonthNo amateur will be able to produce an image of Uranus like this one taken by Hubble, but that doesn't mean they can't contribute to the study of the planet
spaceAstronomy

NASA Wants Your Help Studying Uranus From Behind Next Month

clockYesterday
comments4
share620