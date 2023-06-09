Advertisement

technologyTechnology

IFLScience The Big Questions: Is Jurassic Park Possible?

We know it’s a cautionary tale, but let us dream!

guest author image

Creative Team

Guest Author

clockPublished
share21Shares
The IFLSCicnec The Big Questions podcast logo over the rendering of a t-rex skeleton half buried in stone.

Have you listened to all of our episodes yet? Clever girl!

Image Credit: Rafael Trafaniuc/shutterstock.com

In the 30 years since Steven Spielberg's movie came out, people from all walks of life have wondered if bringing back dinosaurs is possible. We couldn’t let the anniversary pass without asking scientists working on dinosaurs and cloning if such a feat is feasible.

Host Rachael Funnell spoke with dinosaur expert Dr Susie Maidment from the Natural History Museum London and Ben Lamm from Colossal Biosciences, the company behind the de-extinction of the mammoth, to ask a question 66 million 30 years in the making: Is Jurassic Park possible?

Advertisement

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more. You can watch the podcast episode video on our YouTube channel and below. A transcript of the conversation is available here

Related Stories
boook svgFlex Your Alien Algebra Skills With The "Alien Pyramid Riddle"
boook svgUS "Doomsday" Plane, Capable Of Surviving Nuclear War, Just Got A Big Revamp
boook svgAI Camera Inspired By Star-Nosed Mole Snaps "Photos" Without Taking Photos

ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • dinosaur,

  • jurassic park,

  • cloning,

  • Learn with IFLS,

  • The Big Questions

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

Flex Your Alien Algebra Skills With The "Alien Pyramid Riddle"Person in green alien suit standing on rocks, holding up a yellow sheet of paper
technologyTechnology

Flex Your Alien Algebra Skills With The "Alien Pyramid Riddle"

clockJun 9 2023
share31
US "Doomsday" Plane, Capable Of Surviving Nuclear War, Just Got A Big RevampThe E-6B Mercury "doomsday" plane in flight above the clouds.
technologyTechnology

US "Doomsday" Plane, Capable Of Surviving Nuclear War, Just Got A Big Revamp

clockJun 9 2023
share72
AI Camera Inspired By Star-Nosed Mole Snaps "Photos" Without Taking Photosparagraphica ai camera
technologyfuture

AI Camera Inspired By Star-Nosed Mole Snaps "Photos" Without Taking Photos

clockJun 8 2023
share390