IFLScience The Big Questions: Is Jurassic Park Possible?

In the 30 years since Steven Spielberg's movie came out, people from all walks of life have wondered if bringing back dinosaurs is possible. We couldn’t let the anniversary pass without asking scientists working on dinosaurs and cloning if such a feat is feasible.

Host Rachael Funnell spoke with dinosaur expert Dr Susie Maidment from the Natural History Museum London and Ben Lamm from Colossal Biosciences, the company behind the de-extinction of the mammoth, to ask a question 66 million 30 years in the making: Is Jurassic Park possible?

