"IFLScience The Big Questions: Would You Eat Plant-Based Meat For Christmas Dinner?"

During the holiday season, many of us will be tucking into delicious meals which may well include a whole host of meats. But have you ever thought about going meat-free this time of year? With concerns over the impact of meat consumption on the planet, thoughts are turning to the future of the industry and how the tastes and textures that many people enjoy can be replicated in meat-free alternatives.

Host Eleanor Higgs speaks with Daniel Dikovsky, chief technology officer at Redefine Meat, to find out how scientists and engineers are using technology, including 3D printing, to create plant-based meat alternatives without the environmental impact.

