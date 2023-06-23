Advertisement

technologyTechnology

IFLScience The Big Questions: How Is Climate Change Affecting Polar Bear Populations?

The reality is more complicated than you might think.

clockPublished
The Big Questions Logo on a white Artic background with a polar bear on the right side.

If polar bears listened to podcasts, they'd like cool topics.

Image Credit: Vladimir Turkenich/Shutterstock.com

Polar bears have long been the poster animal and early warning system for all things climate change. We asked experts what is really going on with the “white hairy canaries” of the Arctic. 

Host Eleanor Higgs spoke with Alysa McCall, Polar Bears International Staff Scientist and Director of Conservation Outreach, on the polar bear monster truck to find out all about the Hudson Bay polar bear population, how “bear-dar” AI is used to protect communities, and to answer the question: How Is Climate Change Affecting Polar Bear Populations?

Advertisement

You can listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Podbean, Amazon Music, and more. A transcript of the conversation is available here

boook svg

Related Stories

US Approves First Lab-Grown Meat For Sale To The Publicarrow
Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk Finally Agree To Fight Each Other In A Cagearrow
You No Longer Have To Pee On A Stick To See If You’re Pregnant, You Can Just Spitarrow


ARTICLE POSTED IN

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • Arctic,

  • polar bears,

  • climate crisis,

  • Learn with IFLS,

  • The Big Questions

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

technology

More Technology Stories

US Approves First Lab-Grown Meat For Sale To The Publiclab grown chicken
technologyfuture

US Approves First Lab-Grown Meat For Sale To The Public

clockJun 22 2023
share150
Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk Finally Agree To Fight Each Other In A CageElon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg.
technologyTechnology

Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk Finally Agree To Fight Each Other In A Cage

clockJun 22 2023
comments1
share6k
You No Longer Have To Pee On A Stick To See If You’re Pregnant, You Can Just Spitcouple holding positive pregnancy test
technologyTechnology

You No Longer Have To Pee On A Stick To See If You’re Pregnant, You Can Just Spit

clockJun 21 2023
share120