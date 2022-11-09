Laura Simmons email

Laura obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London. After a memorable few months hooking people up to electrodes to deliver non-invasive brain stimulation, she spent several years working in scientific publishing. With a particular interest in cognitive neuroscience, Laura believes science news should be accessible to everyone, and is keen to share weird and wonderful stories with anyone who will listen! In her spare time, you will most likely find her singing with her choir, or curled up with a coffee and a good book.