Laura Simmons

Laura obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London. After a memorable few months hooking people up to electrodes to deliver non-invasive brain stimulation, she spent several years working in scientific publishing. With a particular interest in cognitive neuroscience, Laura believes science news should be accessible to everyone, and is keen to share weird and wonderful stories with anyone who will listen! In her spare time, you will most likely find her singing with her choir, or curled up with a coffee and a good book.

Newly Discovered Brain Circuit Explains How Maternal Behaviors Are Learned
Newly Discovered Brain Circuit Explains How Maternal Behaviors Are Learned

clockNov 9 2022
Paralyzed Man Silently Spells Out Sentences Using New Brain-Computer Interface
Paralyzed Man Silently Spells Out Sentences Using New Brain-Computer Interface

clockNov 8 2022
Wolves To Be Shot With Paintballs In Netherlands – For Their Own Good
Wolves To Be Shot With Paintballs In Netherlands – For Their Own Good

clockNov 7 2022
A Fascinating Array Of Fish Has Been Found By A Deep-Sea Expedition
A Fascinating Array Of Fish Has Been Found By A Deep-Sea Expedition

clockNov 4 2022
Alzheimer's Drugs Tested In First-Ever Virtual Clinical Trial
Alzheimer's Drugs Tested In First-Ever Virtual Clinical Trial

clockNov 3 2022

The Cerebellum Helps To Recall Emotional Events, A Newly Revealed Function
The Cerebellum Helps To Recall Emotional Events, A Newly Revealed Function

clockNov 3 2022
How Some Sea Snails Survived A Mass Extinction
How Some Sea Snails Survived A Mass Extinction

clockNov 2 2022