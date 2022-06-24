Advertisement

About Jack Dunhill

author

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is the social media coordinator and staff writer for IFLScience with a love for technology, genetics and all things biology. Graduating from the University of Leicester with a degree in Medical Genetics, Jack explores a range of topics within IFLScience and loves communicating the latest science news, whatever it may be. He joined the team in 2015 and has been here in different roles ever since. Having travelled around the world seeing the most extreme places he can find, he loves to be off the beaten track and jumps at any excuse to head for the mountains. Also, he loves dogs more than most humans.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
clock

Latest from Jack Dunhill

Scientists Finally Create A Quantum Circuit At An Atomic ScaleQuantum computing Scientists Finally Create A Quantum Circuit At An Atomic ScaleQuantum computing
future

Scientists Finally Create A Quantum Circuit At An Atomic Scale

clockJun 24 2022
"Keep Your Clothes On": CDC Publishes Bizarre Guidelines On Sex During MonkeypoxProtected sex"Keep Your Clothes On": CDC Publishes Bizarre Guidelines On Sex During MonkeypoxProtected sex
health

"Keep Your Clothes On": CDC Publishes Bizarre Guidelines On Sex During Monkeypox

clockJun 23 2022
Acoustic Levitation Breakthrough After Scientists Create Self-Correcting Levitation DeviceFloating bunnyAcoustic Levitation Breakthrough After Scientists Create Self-Correcting Levitation DeviceFloating bunny
future

Acoustic Levitation Breakthrough After Scientists Create Self-Correcting Levitation Device

clockJun 23 2022
Drug Shrinks 80 Percent Of Tough Lymphoma Cancers In New Trialcancer cellsDrug Shrinks 80 Percent Of Tough Lymphoma Cancers In New Trialcancer cells
medicine

Drug Shrinks 80 Percent Of Tough Lymphoma Cancers In New Trial

clockJun 22 2022
Italian Company Opens First "CO2 Battery" Using Huge Energy DomeEnergy DomeItalian Company Opens First "CO2 Battery" Using Huge Energy DomeEnergy Dome
future

Italian Company Opens First "CO2 Battery" Using Huge Energy Dome

clockJun 22 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Injectable Hydrogel Effectively Treats Chronic Back Pain In New StudyBack painInjectable Hydrogel Effectively Treats Chronic Back Pain In New StudyBack pain
medicine

Injectable Hydrogel Effectively Treats Chronic Back Pain In New Study

clockJun 9 2022
Quantum Processor Does 9,000 Years Of Work In 36 MicrosecondsQuantum computer chipQuantum Processor Does 9,000 Years Of Work In 36 MicrosecondsQuantum computer chip
future

Quantum Processor Does 9,000 Years Of Work In 36 Microseconds

clockJun 9 2022
All Smartphones Must Use The Same Charger By 2024 Says EU, UK Will Not FollowEU phone chargersAll Smartphones Must Use The Same Charger By 2024 Says EU, UK Will Not FollowEU phone chargers
Technology

All Smartphones Must Use The Same Charger By 2024 Says EU, UK Will Not Follow

clockJun 9 2022
Multiple Sclerosis Progression Stopped In 58 Percent Of Patients On Currently Available Drugwalking and wheelchairMultiple Sclerosis Progression Stopped In 58 Percent Of Patients On Currently Available Drugwalking and wheelchair
medicine

Multiple Sclerosis Progression Stopped In 58 Percent Of Patients On Currently Available Drug

clockJun 9 2022
Incredible Photo Shows Mammoth Tusk Sticking Out Of A River Bank In Alaskamammoth tuskIncredible Photo Shows Mammoth Tusk Sticking Out Of A River Bank In Alaskamammoth tusk
animals

Incredible Photo Shows Mammoth Tusk Sticking Out Of A River Bank In Alaska

clockJun 8 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Autoantibodies In The Brain Identified As Possible Cause Of Schizophreniagrave's diseaseAutoantibodies In The Brain Identified As Possible Cause Of Schizophreniagrave's disease
neuroscience

Autoantibodies In The Brain Identified As Possible Cause Of Schizophrenia

clockJun 8 2022
Higher Testosterone May Help Unemployed Men Find Work, Suggests StudyunemploymentHigher Testosterone May Help Unemployed Men Find Work, Suggests Studyunemployment
health

Higher Testosterone May Help Unemployed Men Find Work, Suggests Study

clockJun 7 2022
Autonomous "Ghost" Cargo Ship Completes World's First Transoceanic VoyageboatAutonomous "Ghost" Cargo Ship Completes World's First Transoceanic Voyageboat
Technology

Autonomous "Ghost" Cargo Ship Completes World's First Transoceanic Voyage

clockJun 7 2022
UK Begins World's Largest 4-Day Work Week Trial, Involving 70 Companieswork from homeUK Begins World's Largest 4-Day Work Week Trial, Involving 70 Companieswork from home
Humans

UK Begins World's Largest 4-Day Work Week Trial, Involving 70 Companies

clockJun 6 2022
"Lost Tapes" Of Chernobyl Reveal The Devastating Impact Of The Worst Nuclear DisasterBed frames of an empty hospital in the remains of Chernobyl"Lost Tapes" Of Chernobyl Reveal The Devastating Impact Of The Worst Nuclear DisasterBed frames of an empty hospital in the remains of Chernobyl
Technology

"Lost Tapes" Of Chernobyl Reveal The Devastating Impact Of The Worst Nuclear Disaster

clockJun 6 2022