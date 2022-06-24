Jack Dunhill



Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

Jack is the social media coordinator and staff writer for IFLScience with a love for technology, genetics and all things biology. Graduating from the University of Leicester with a degree in Medical Genetics, Jack explores a range of topics within IFLScience and loves communicating the latest science news, whatever it may be. He joined the team in 2015 and has been here in different roles ever since. Having travelled around the world seeing the most extreme places he can find, he loves to be off the beaten track and jumps at any excuse to head for the mountains. Also, he loves dogs more than most humans.