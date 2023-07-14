Advertisement

Watch Hunters Capture The Largest-Ever Burmese Python In Florida

This thing is massive.

Jack Dunhill

Jack Dunhill

clockPublished
burmese python

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in Florida. 

Image credit: Agus_Gatam/Shutterstock.com

A hunter has claimed the record of catching the longest-ever Burmese python in Florida, bagging a gigantic 5.79-meter (19.3-foot) snake. It takes the record from the previous snake caught in 2020, which was 5.7 meters (18.75 feet). 

Check out footage of them capturing it below. 

The monster pythons are invasive and extremely damaging to wildlife, often being far larger than any other predators in the area. As a result, Florida made it legal to hunt and humanely kill Burmese pythons in order to lower the population. 

While it is the longest snake killed in Florida to date, it isn’t the heaviest. This weighed 56 kilograms (125 pounds), but the title of heaviest ever caught belongs to a female 18-foot python caught last year, at a staggering 97.5 kilograms (215 pounds)

Maybe it had just had a huge meal

