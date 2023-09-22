"Patterns That Lead To Affairs In Committed Relationships Identified"

A recent study has revealed a trend of gradual deterioration in relationships before the occurrence of an affair. The findings indicate once an affair takes place, it's exceedingly uncommon for a healthy relationship to follow. These results point to noticeable declines in well-being leading up to such moments, shedding light on the reasons behind such decisions in relationships and potentially aiding in understanding and identifying the catalysts for these decisions.

“Infidelity is largely believed to have damaging consequences for personal and relationship well-being,” write the authors.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Yet the empirical literature remains inconclusive regarding whether infidelity leads to relationship problems, represents a mere symptom of troubled relationships, or both.”





The study hoped to offer insight into whether relationship problems actually precede affairs or whether they mostly happen afterward (or even both), so researchers from Tilburg University analyzed a large cohort of around 1,000 German adults and followed them for an average of 8 years to show how events impact their relationships.

A total of 947 people (609 perpetrators of infidelity and 338 victims) were included, and the majority of those completed the study until the end. Each person was in a committed relationship and had experienced infidelity, and another group was matched to them that had not.

Each person’s well-being was tracked using self-reporting, including overall psychological well-being as well as relationship satisfaction.

Advertisement Advertisement

Firstly, the results showed that the obvious happens following an infidelity event – people who cheated on their partner reported lower self-esteem, lower relationship satisfaction, and lower intimacy. Interestingly, victims of the event only reported lower self-esteem and more conflict, but other measures of well-being did not decrease.

However, prior to the events were when there were often dramatic changes in the relationship. Almost all relationship well-being indicators gradually declined leading up to the affair, with more conflict and less satisfaction being reported by both parties leading up to the event.

Following the event, the vast majority of the relationships did not recover, though with unfaithful women and couples with lower relationship commitments, this was not always true.

Sadly, for years after the event, affairs were different from most other life events: while most people recover their well-being after various serious events, people involved in infidelity did not recover.

Advertisement Advertisement

The study is published in Psychological Science.

An earlier version of this article was published in November 2022.