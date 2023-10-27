Thank you!

Cosmonauts Find Growing Blob Outside ISS, New Acid-Spraying Giant Vinegaroons Just Dropped, And Much More This Week

humansHumans
clockPUBLISHED

Cosmonauts Find Growing Blob Outside ISS, New Acid-Spraying Giant Vinegaroons Just Dropped, And Much More This Week

All the biggest science news stories of the week.

Image credit: Edited by IFLScience

This week you can listen to the sound of Earth’s largest living organism, NASA is struggling to open the lid on its asteroid sample, and a lost continent has been located 155 million years after it broke from Australia. Finally, we look at the only known physical remains of a first-generation human hybrid.

Cosmonauts Find Growing Blob Outside International Space Station

Cosmonauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) conducted a spacewalk in order to fix a leaking radiator on Wednesday. Inspecting the source of the leak, the cosmonauts were equipped with a cloth towel to soak up any escaping liquid but were told to leave the area immediately after encountering a blob of coolant, which had moved onto one's safety tether. Read the full story here

Listen To The Eerie Sounds Of Pando, Earth’s Largest Living Organism

The sounds of Pando, the tree that is its own forest, have been released in an effort to promote awareness of this astonishing organism and the threats it faces. At a conference in May, Jeff Rice and Lance Oditt of Friends of Pando presented what they call Pando’s “acoustic portrait”. At the time, only those who attended the conference got to hear the sounds, but they have now been released to the world. Read the full story here


NASA Brings Back Actual Sample Of Asteroid But Can't Open The Lid

In a historic first for the US, NASA successfully returned a sample of asteroid Bennu to Earth last month. Since then, scientists have been working to open the sample, ensuring it it cannot be contaminated by anything on Earth, but unfortunately, they have hit a slight snag. They cannot open the sample canister and can only use tools already inside the contamination-free box. Read the full story here

Lost Continent Argoland Located 155 Million Years After It Broke From Australia

Geologists believe that around 155 million years ago, a 5,000-kilometer (3,107-mile) long chunk of land, dubbed Argoland, broke off from Western Australia, but what happened to it after that was unknown – until now. Read the full story here


The Acid-Spraying Giant Vinegaroons Just Gained Three New Members

If a skunk had a baby with a scorpion, you might just end up with something like a giant vinegaroon. These bizarre arachnids are named after the potent acid they spray that stinks to high heaven of acetic acid, the same thing you get a whiff of from vinegar. Now, three new members have joined the clan following a study that’s uncovering the diversity of giant vinegaroons in Mexico. Read the full story here

TWIS is published weekly on our Linkedin page, join us there for even more content.

Feature of the week: 

Meet Denny, The Only Human Hybrid Remains Ever Unearthed

Born as a result of a Neanderthal breeding with a Denisovan, the bones of “Denny” are the only known physical remains of a first-generation human hybrid. But as exceptional as her remains may be, research suggests there were once plenty more just like her. Read the full story here 

More content:

Check out season 3 of IFLScience's The Big Questions Podcast, in which we've asked:

Is Jurassic Park Possible?

How Is Climate Change Affecting Polar Bear Populations?

Why Is Space Junk Such A Big Deal?

Can We Save A Species On The Very Brink Of Extinction?

How Does A Quantum Computer Work And How Will They Change The World?

What Is Space Weather And How Does It Affect Us?

What Is Ancient Ice Telling Us About The Future?

Are E-Fuels The Future Of Aviation?

How Are Glaciers Changing In A Warming World?

Are We Ready For The Next Massive Solar Flare?

PLUS, have you seen our free e-magazine, CURIOUS? Issue 15 October 2023 is out now. Check it out for exclusive interviews, book excerpts, long reads, and more.

