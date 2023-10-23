Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Lost Continent Argoland Located 155 Million Years After It Broke From Australia"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

Lost Continent Argoland Located 155 Million Years After It Broke From Australia

Argoland is the latest in a series of lost continents that have been discovered.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

comments3Comments
share310Shares
Three maps illustrating the partial reconstruction of Argoland from present to 215 million years ago, when its break-up accelerated

Argoland might be in fragments, but it's still there.

Image credit: Utrecht University

Geologists believe that around 155 million years ago, a 5,000-kilometer (3,107-mile) long chunk of land, dubbed Argoland, broke off from Western Australia, but what happened to it after that was unknown – until now.

Our planet’s continents aren’t stationary; because of plate tectonics, over the course of millions of years, they can join each other to form “supercontinents” and break apart from each other to make smaller continents. Geologists have long suspected Argoland to be one of these microcontinents, but there was little evidence to suggest where it went.

Advertisement

The structure of the seafloor in the Argo Abyssal Plain, the deep ocean basin left behind by the break-off of Argoland, indicates that the continent drifted off to the northwest, most likely ending up somewhere in what is today the islands of Southeast Asia.

There’s no massive continent hidden under those islands – that definitely would’ve made the news – only small, continental fragments, so researchers from Utrecht University turned to the geology of Southeast Asia to find clues as to Argoland’s fate.

boook svg

Related Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteriaarrow
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lakearrow
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bugarrow

Using reconstructive models and fieldwork data from several islands, including Sumatra, Borneo, and the Andaman Islands, they discovered that Argoland was never a single, coherent continent; it began splintering into fragments around 300 million years ago, forming what the researchers called an “Argopelago”. 

Advertisement

“The situation in Southeast Asia is very different from places like Africa and South America, where a continent broke neatly into two pieces. Argoland splintered into many different shards,” explained Eldert Advokaat, one of the study’s authors, in a statement. Those fragments are now hidden beneath large parts of Indonesia and Myanmar, having arrived there around the same time.

The researchers also found that the break-up of Argoland accelerated around 215 million years ago, which explained why the “continent” became so fragmented and why it made putting all the pieces together that much harder for the team. “We were literally dealing with islands of information, which is why our research took so long. We spent seven years putting the puzzle together”, said Advokaat.

It might have taken them a long time, but as fellow study author Douwe van Hinsbergen explained, it’s important to know how lost continents became, well, lost. “Those reconstructions are vital for our understanding of processes like the evolution of biodiversity and climate, or for finding raw materials. And at a more fundamental level: for understanding how mountains are formed or for working out the driving forces behind plate tectonics; two phenomena that are closely related.”

Argoland isn’t the only “lost” continent that’s ended up being found – Zealandia turned out to be real after all, and the lost continent of Balkanatolia had a unique array of ancient wildlife.

Advertisement

The study is published in the journal Gondwana Research.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • geology,

  • plate tectonics,

  • planet earth,

  • continent,

  • Southeast Asia,

  • long lost continent,

  • argoland

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on BacteriaCaecilians a worm-like amphibians sleeping on a yellow leaf.
natureanimals

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteria

clock3 hours ago
share1
Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral LakeLake in Death Valley National Park, mud in the foreground and hills in the distance.
natureenvironment

Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lake

clock4 hours ago
share1
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like BugGiant Meganeura dragonfly depicted in a forest in the Carboniferous period.
natureanimals

The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bug

clock4 hours ago
share9