Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"NASA Brings Back Actual Sample Of Asteroid But Can't Open The Lid"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

NASA Brings Back Actual Sample Of Asteroid But Can't Open The Lid

NASA has hit a significant problem. Two fasteners are stuck.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

comments31Comments
share2.3kShares
A fastener, next to rocky samples of asteroid Bennu.

Dust and rock on top of the TAGSAM. 

Image credit: NASA (originals: Erika Blumenfeld, Joseph Abersold; processing: Brian May, Claudia Manzoni)

When you are firing a spacecraft at an asteroid, touching the spacecraft down on that asteroid very briefly to collect a sample, and then returning the sample to Earth, there are a lot of opportunities for problems.

Despite the difficulty of the task, NASA successfully returned a sample of asteroid Bennu to Earth in late September. Since then, scientists have begun to open the sample, a long, slow, and delicate process, which the team has spent months rehearsing.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, they have now hit a slight snag. They cannot open the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) to access a lot of the sample.

"In the last week, the team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston changed its approach to opening the TAGSAM head, which contained the bulk of the rocks and dust collected by the spacecraft in 2020," NASA said in an update. "After multiple attempts at removal, the team discovered two of the 35 fasteners on the TAGSAM head could not be removed with the current tools approved for use in the OSIRIS-REx glovebox."

boook svg

Related Stories

The “Ghost Planets” That Turned Out Not To Existarrow
Get Ready For October’s Blood Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse This Weekendarrow
Simulation Shows How Aliens Should Be Expanding Throughout The Universearrow

This may sound like a small problem (surely NASA can borrow a spanner?) but the problem is that any tools used by the team must be able to fit inside the "glovebox", which flows nitrogen in order to keep the samples pristine and free from contamination by our own atmosphere.

A "glovebox" with hand holes for access.
The "glovebox" is important, but restrictive.
Image credit: NASA


As such, the team needs to figure out how to access the samples using tools available to them, or new tools that fit inside the glovebox that will not compromise the samples during collection. 

Advertisement

The team has been able to access 70.3 grams (2.48 ounces) of rocks and dust from outside and inside the sample head, with a portion of the samples accessible through a mylar flap. That surpasses their initial goal of 60 grams (2.12 ounces). However, there is still material inside which cannot be accessed via the mylar flap, being kept inside by those fasteners.

NASA says the team will develop and practice a new technique for removing the fasteners in the next few weeks, while processing the samples they have already removed for study.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • asteroids,

  • Bennu,

  • OSIRIS-REx,

  • asteroid sample

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

The “Ghost Planets” That Turned Out Not To ExistAn illustration from the surface of an exoplanet looking out into space at its own moon
spaceAstronomy

The “Ghost Planets” That Turned Out Not To Exist

clock4 hours ago
share6
Get Ready For October’s Blood Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse This WeekendA photo of the full moon in the sky with a top right chunk covered by shadow due to Earth being in front of the Sun during a partial lunar eclipse
spaceSpace and Physics

Get Ready For October’s Blood Moon Partial Lunar Eclipse This Weekend

clock6 hours ago
share1
Simulation Shows How Aliens Should Be Expanding Throughout The UniverseStars and galaxies in the night sky.
spaceSpace and Physics

Simulation Shows How Aliens Should Be Expanding Throughout The Universe

clock10 hours ago
comments5
share110