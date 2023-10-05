Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"NASA Finds "The Very Best Problem" When Opening Up Bennu Sample"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

NASA Finds "The Very Best Problem" When Opening Up Bennu Sample

Uh-oh.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

share12Shares
OSIRIS-REx's robotic arm collecting a sample of asteroid Bennu.

OSIRIS-REx collecting a sample of asteroid Bennu.

Image credit: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

When you are firing a spacecraft at an asteroid, touching the spacecraft down on that asteroid very briefly to collect a sample, and then returning the sample to Earth, there are a lot of opportunities for problems.

Despite the difficulty of the task, NASA successfully returned a sample of asteroid Bennu to Earth in late September. Since then, scientists have begun to open the sample, a long, slow, and delicate process, which the team has spent months rehearsing. 

Advertisement

Inside, they have hit a problem, slowing down the process even further.

boook svg

Related Stories

Mounds On Distant World Arrokoth Open A Window On How It Formedarrow
Highest-Energy Light Ever From A Pulsar Is Coming From One Of The Closest To Eartharrow
Objects Detected Moving Beyond The Kuiper Belt Hint At Second Asteroid Beltarrow

How the sample was collected. Doesn't look easy, does it?

When they removed the outer lid of the capsule, they found "black dust and debris" coating the lid and the Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM). A lot of it.

Advertisement

“The very best ‘problem’ to have is that there is so much material, it’s taking longer than we expected to collect it,” deputy OSIRIS-REx curation lead Christopher Snead said in a statement. “There’s a lot of abundant material outside the TAGSAM head that’s interesting in its own right. It’s really spectacular to have all that material there.”

An abundance of material is, of course, a good thing for the mission, even if it takes a little longer to collect and analyze. The samples will now be analyzed in a variety of ways, including with a scanning electron microscope, infrared measurements, and x-ray diffraction, according to NASA.

“We have all the microanalytical techniques that we can throw at this to really, really tear it apart," Lindsay Keller, an OSIRIS-REx sample analysis team member, added. "Almost down to the atomic scale."

[H/T: BGR]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • asteroid,

  • infrared,

  • Bennu,

  • OSIRIS REx,

  • electron microscopy,

  • X-Ray spectroscopy

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Mounds On Distant World Arrokoth Open A Window On How It FormedAn image of Arrokoth, showing the two lobes. they look like two pieces of bread baked together that got stuck
spaceAstronomy

Mounds On Distant World Arrokoth Open A Window On How It Formed

clock52 minutes ago
Highest-Energy Light Ever From A Pulsar Is Coming From One Of The Closest To EarthIn this artist impression The blue tracks travelling outwards represent the paths of accelerated particles. These produce gamma radiation along the arms of a rotating spiral by colliding with infrared photons emitted in the magnetosphere (in red).
spaceAstronomy

Highest-Energy Light Ever From A Pulsar Is Coming From One Of The Closest To Earth

clock56 minutes ago
Objects Detected Moving Beyond The Kuiper Belt Hint At Second Asteroid BeltFloating rocky object in space with star in the background.
spaceSpace and Physics

Objects Detected Moving Beyond The Kuiper Belt Hint At Second Asteroid Belt

clock1 hour ago