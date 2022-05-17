Francesca Benson



Junior Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca has an MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham, where she was Science and Technology editor for the uni paper Redbrick. She is passionate about science communication, believing that science news should be accessible and fun. Fascinated by the weird and wonderful side of science, her main topics of interest are biology and health. She also loves the chemistry behind cosmetics, which she has written about for the Yorkshire Evening Post.