Advertisement

About Francesca Benson

author

Francesca Benson

Junior Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca has an MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham, where she was Science and Technology editor for the uni paper Redbrick. She is passionate about science communication, believing that science news should be accessible and fun. Fascinated by the weird and wonderful side of science, her main topics of interest are biology and health. She also loves the chemistry behind cosmetics, which she has written about for the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
clock

Latest from Francesca Benson

Your Data Could Be Auctioned Off Up To 987 Times A Day, Report Claimsmoney for dataYour Data Could Be Auctioned Off Up To 987 Times A Day, Report Claimsmoney for data
Technology

Your Data Could Be Auctioned Off Up To 987 Times A Day, Report Claims

clockMay 17 2022
A Hole In The Head: The Grisly History Of LobotomiesA Hole In The Head: The Grisly History Of Lobotomies
Health and Medicine

A Hole In The Head: The Grisly History Of Lobotomies

clockMay 9 2022
"Deep Darkness": New Cell Death Type Discovered In Fly Gutserebosis"Deep Darkness": New Cell Death Type Discovered In Fly Gutserebosis
medicine

"Deep Darkness": New Cell Death Type Discovered In Fly Guts

clockApr 26 2022
Electric Chopsticks Can Make Food Taste 50 Percent Saltierelectric chopsticksElectric Chopsticks Can Make Food Taste 50 Percent Saltierelectric chopsticks
Technology

Electric Chopsticks Can Make Food Taste 50 Percent Saltier

clockApr 20 2022
The Largest Accidental Release Of Radioactive Material In US History: What Happened At Church Rock?rio puercoThe Largest Accidental Release Of Radioactive Material In US History: What Happened At Church Rock?rio puerco
Nature

The Largest Accidental Release Of Radioactive Material In US History: What Happened At Church Rock?

clockApr 19 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

LSD, DNA, PCR: The Strange Origins Of A Biology Revolutiontrippy dnaLSD, DNA, PCR: The Strange Origins Of A Biology Revolutiontrippy dna
Health and Medicine

LSD, DNA, PCR: The Strange Origins Of A Biology Revolution

clockMar 30 2022
When A Dead Body Is Found, How Do We Reveal Their Identity?corpse identificationWhen A Dead Body Is Found, How Do We Reveal Their Identity?corpse identification
Health and Medicine

When A Dead Body Is Found, How Do We Reveal Their Identity?

clockMar 14 2022
Pill-Like Capsules Delivering mRNA To Stomach Could Be A Needle Alternativestomach pill injectionPill-Like Capsules Delivering mRNA To Stomach Could Be A Needle Alternativestomach pill injection
medicine

Pill-Like Capsules Delivering mRNA To Stomach Could Be A Needle Alternative

clockJan 31 2022
A Type Of MRSA May Have Evolved On Hedgehogs 200 Years Agohospital hedgehogA Type Of MRSA May Have Evolved On Hedgehogs 200 Years Agohospital hedgehog
Health and Medicine

A Type Of MRSA May Have Evolved On Hedgehogs 200 Years Ago

clockJan 6 2022
Movie Star Dolphin With Prosthetic Tail Dies At Florida AquariumWinter the dolphinMovie Star Dolphin With Prosthetic Tail Dies At Florida AquariumWinter the dolphin
animals

Movie Star Dolphin With Prosthetic Tail Dies At Florida Aquarium

clockNov 15 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Vax" Chosen As Word Of The Year 2021 By Oxford English Dictionary Creatorsvaccination"Vax" Chosen As Word Of The Year 2021 By Oxford English Dictionary Creatorsvaccination

"Vax" Chosen As Word Of The Year 2021 By Oxford English Dictionary Creators

clockNov 2 2021
Previously Unknown Victim Of Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Identified Using DNAFrancis Wayne AlexanderPreviously Unknown Victim Of Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Identified Using DNAFrancis Wayne Alexander
Health and Medicine

Previously Unknown Victim Of Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Identified Using DNA

clockOct 26 2021
Facial Recognition School Lunch Payments Spark Privacy Concerns In UKChild Facial RecognitionFacial Recognition School Lunch Payments Spark Privacy Concerns In UKChild Facial Recognition
Technology

Facial Recognition School Lunch Payments Spark Privacy Concerns In UK

clockOct 19 2021
Worm Mothers Destroy Own Organs To Make "Milk" Which Flows From Their VulvaC. elegansWorm Mothers Destroy Own Organs To Make "Milk" Which Flows From Their VulvaC. elegans
Nature

Worm Mothers Destroy Own Organs To Make "Milk" Which Flows From Their Vulva

clockOct 5 2021
“Crocodile-Faced Hell Heron” Dinosaur Among Two New Spinosaurids Discoverednew spinosaurids“Crocodile-Faced Hell Heron” Dinosaur Among Two New Spinosaurids Discoverednew spinosaurids
Nature

“Crocodile-Faced Hell Heron” Dinosaur Among Two New Spinosaurids Discovered

clockSep 29 2021