Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Speckles" The Rare Piebald Bottlenose Dolphin Is A First For Australia

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

"Speckles" The Rare Piebald Bottlenose Dolphin Is A First For Australia

This striking cetacean is the first of its kind documented in the region.

author

Francesca Benson

author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Edited by Katy Evans

Photograph of Speckles the piebald dolphin swimming in the water

Speckles was spotted in 2022.

Image Credit: Georgina Hume

A rare, unusually-colored bottlenose dolphin has caught the eye of Australian researchers. Its unique skin pattern has been attributed to piebaldism, earning the marine mammal the nickname “Speckles”. Researchers say that Speckles is the first piebald dolphin ever seen in Australian waters.

Speckles was spotted near a research vessel in Hervey Bay, Queensland, on the afternoon of September 25, 2022. “It was swimming with a group of five other dolphins about 16 [kilometers] [9.9 miles] off Hervey Bay’s Scarness Beach and we noticed it straight away as it had such strange coloration compared to the others,” said doctoral student Georgina Hume of the University of the Sunshine Coast, lead author of a paper documenting Speckles, in a statement. The group was seen to be foraging during the 40-minute period they were observed.

Advertisement

The researchers weren’t actually seeking out funky-patterned cetaceans – they were there to study how dolphins in the area are connected when they happened to come across this unusual creature.

“Speckles leapt out of the water three times in an upright, vertical position, while the rest of the group travelled in a ‘porpoising’ movement,” Hume continued. Porpoising is associated with fast swimming, where cetaceans leap out of the water while speeding along. “This allowed us to get a very clear look at its underside which had many white areas, along with white stripes across its dorsal and lateral sides.”

Photograph of Speckles the piebald bottlenose dolpin from the left hand side
Speckles sure looks unique!
Image Credit: Georgina Hume


Piebaldism is similar to albinism and leucism, where the animals typically have white skin, feathers or fur, whereas piebaldism is a partial-loss of pigmentation so the individuals show this patchy coloration,” explained study co-supervisor, behavioral ecologist Dr Alexis Levengood.

Piebaldism occurs due to a lack of cells that produce the pigment melanin in certain areas of the skin. The researchers note that it’s rare to find atypical coloration like this in marine mammals – only 24 individuals have been documented in literature, and just six have been caught on camera. It can come with a whole host of downsides, such as being more easily spotted by both predators and prey, as well as the lack of melanin potentially increasing susceptibility to sun damage and decreasing heat absorption when the water gets chilly.

Advertisement

Luckily, Speckles was observed to be a healthy size – the fact it surfaced multiple times close to the research vessel allowed researchers to estimate its length to be around 3 meters (9.8 feet) – with a healed shark bite on the right side of its peduncle. Speckles' sex could not be determined. “The clear identification of near-symmetrical white patches and the overall ‘healthy’ appearance of Speckles helped eliminate the possibility that these patches are due to potential disease or stranding-related sunburn,” explained Hume.

“It’s an exciting discovery, as to date, there are no documented sightings of any atypically coloured dolphins in Australian waters,” Levengood said. “There have however been a few sightings of atypical whales. One of these is a well-known albino humpback whale called ‘Migaloo,’ first observed in Byron Bay in the early 1990s and whose all-white status was confirmed from a sighting in Hervey Bay one year later."

Unfortunately, Speckles was not sighted by researchers again in 2022 after that chance encounter, despite them attempting to find it again the next day. Levengood recommended “genetic sampling of both common bottlenose dolphins and Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins in and surrounding Hervey Bay, to assess the population genetics and relatedness of individuals that might be influencing atypical cetacean skin pigmentation.”

The study is published in the journal Aquatic Mammals.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • dolphins,

  • animals,

  • australia,

  • marine mammals,

  • cetaceans,

  • bottlenose dolphins,

  • melanin

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

These Siberian Horses Rapidly Evolved To Thrive At −70°CFour Yakutian horses stanidng in the snow in Siberia
natureanimals

These Siberian Horses Rapidly Evolved To Thrive At −70°C

clock2 hours ago
380-Million-Year-Old Fanged Fish Found In One Of The World’s Oldest LakesA reconstruction of Harajicadectes zhumini, a not-too-distant relative of the fishes that gave rise to the earliest limbed tetrapods.
natureanimals

380-Million-Year-Old Fanged Fish Found In One Of The World’s Oldest Lakes

clock3 hours ago
share10
Hurricanes Are Now So Strong, Scientists Want To Introduce "Category 6" StormsHurricane Florence, a Category 1 storm, pictured from the International Space Station as it made landfall near North Carolina on September 14, 2018.
natureenvironment

Hurricanes Are Now So Strong, Scientists Want To Introduce "Category 6" Storms

clock19 hours ago
share460