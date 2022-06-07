Advertisement

About Katy Evans

author

Katy Evans

Managing Editor

Katy is an editor and writer with over a decade’s experience in online and print publishing, and a love of entertaining the masses with cool, weird facts and stories. In this quest, she has spoken to scientific luminaries that range from popular science communicators Professor Brian Cox and Neil deGrasse Tyson to a Nobel Prize winner and the world’s foremost expert on bioluminescence. She has a BA in Humanities and Philosophy and has been a contributing author to two published books. She mainly covers dinosaurs, anthropomorphic Mars rovers, beautiful space pictures, history, and less-traditionally cute animals, and is a fierce advocate of the Oxford comma.

