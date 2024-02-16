Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Climate Change Is Turning Ibex Nocturnal – But It's Putting Them In Danger

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Climate Change Is Turning Ibex Nocturnal – But It's Putting Them In Danger

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Climate Change Is Turning Ibex Nocturnal – But It's Putting Them In Danger

Ibex you weren't expecting this.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Digital Content Creator

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Creator

Edited by Laura Simmons
share85Shares
Brown mountain goat on a grassy slope. Huge horns that curve back.

Beating the heat comes with its own set of challenges. 

Image credit: Peter Wey/Shutterstock.com

The climate crisis and the warming of the planet is having a devastating effect on the natural world and the animal species that live in it. While polar bears have been found to be at greater risk of starvation due to a lack of sea ice, another species is facing the opposite problem, being put in greater danger of predation as their behavior changes to beat temperature extremes.

Alpine ibexes (Capra ibex) living in two protected areas within the Gran Paradiso National Park in the Italian Alps were studied, as they are a cold-adapted species known to be sensitive to the effects of global warming. 

Advertisement

Typically the ibexes feed on grasses and vegetation at lower altitudes of the mountains during the day, spending the night away from their main predator of wolves (Canis lupus) high up on the mountainside. However increasing daily temperatures have meant more time on the mountain and a switch to feeding during the cooler nighttime. While this might sound like a sensible solution it has one big problem: the wolves.

The 47 ibex were tracked using motion-sensing tracking collars between 2006 and 2019. During warmer days the ibex become less active during the day and more active at night. This put the ibex at greater risk of predation by wolves in the open grassy areas lower down the mountain, where they are less protected.

This species also exhibits a high level of sexual dimorphism, meaning the males and females of the species look very different. These differences, such as the males having horns while the females have less fat, alter their risk factors for the dangers of both overheating and predation. The team found more nocturnal activity in response to higher daily temperatures, even when the females had kids.

Given that the ibex has typically been a diurnal species, their eyesight is also more compromised by feeding at night, making them further vulnerable to wolf attacks. The team found that the goats were more active during nights that were brighter thanks to the Moon, meaning they were better able to detect predators and the benefits of foraging at night outweighed the risks. 

Advertisement

As climate change continues to raise temperatures in this region, the ibex are likely to continue this behavior and put their survival at even greater risk. 

The study is published in Proceedings of The Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • animals,

  • global warming,

  • animal behavior,

  • nocturnal,

  • Italy,

  • predation,

  • ibex,

  • climate crisis

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Weird Pink "Worm Lizard" Spotted Out Of Hiding For First Time In 90 YearsSomali sharp-snouted worm lizard (pink) measured up against a biro
natureanimals

Weird Pink "Worm Lizard" Spotted Out Of Hiding For First Time In 90 Years

clock4 hours ago
share1
There's A Vast Ocean Of Water Hidden Beneath Our FeetDeep in the Earth core.
natureplanet earth

There's A Vast Ocean Of Water Hidden Beneath Our Feet

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share5
Living Ecosystem Below Earth Surface Has Hundreds Of Times More Carbon Mass Than HumansSinkhole in the Earth.
natureplanet earth

Living Ecosystem Below Earth Surface Has Hundreds Of Times More Carbon Mass Than Humans

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share4