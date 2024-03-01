Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

A New Genus Of Plants Has Been Discovered, And Boy Is It Strange

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

A New Genus Of Plants Has Been Discovered, And Boy Is It Strange

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplants
clockPUBLISHED

A New Genus Of Plants Has Been Discovered, And Boy Is It Strange

It's the first new genus of plants discovered in Japan in almost 100 years.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Writer & Senior Digital Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Writer & Senior Digital Producer

Edited by Laura Simmons
Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Relictithismia kimotsukiensis flower

The last discovery of a new genus of vascular plant was Japonolirion in 1930, 94 years ago.

Image credit: Tagane Shuichiro

Looking at a fairy lantern, you might not realise it’s a plant. These ghostly white botanical specimens haunt the forest floor putting on spooky bioluminescent displays, and now we’ve got a whole new genus to add to the list.

A genus is a taxonomic category that groups together species. It represents a whole group, rather than an individual, so finding a new genus of anything is pretty big news. In fact, nobody’s found a new genus of plants in Japan in almost 100 years, which makes the discovery of a new group of fairy lanterns very exciting indeed.

Advertisement

Part of the reason fairy lanterns look so alien is because, unlike a lot of plants, they don’t photosynthesize. That means they lack that classic, jolly chlorophyll green, instead looking like a blob of pickled asparagus. 

They can get away with being so ghostly pale because they get their energy from feeding on fungal mycelia in the soil. This is why they’re most commonly found lurking under fallen leaves, spending most of their time hardly visible at all as their flowers only briefly poke up surface-side.

new genus fairylantern
It's easy to see why these plants would be hard to find.
Image credit: TAGANE Shuichiro


Fairy lanterns are known as Thismiaceae, but the Japanese name for one of the major groups in the family is “Tanuki-no-shokudai,” roughly translating to “raccoon dog’s candleholder”. Despite their name, raccoon dogs (Nyctereutes procyonoides) are most closely related to foxes, and as for their candle habits? Never you mind.

These plants’ elusive lifestyle means finding them is very rare as they’re so difficult to spot, but now we have a whole new genus to add to the list of known fairy lanterns. Its discovery came about thanks to a hobby botanist who found a fairy lantern that a local expert suspected might be a new genus of Tanuki-no-shokudai.

Advertisement

“At present, approximately 100 species within the family have been identified, nearly half of which are known only from their first discovery, sometimes from a single specimen,” explained Kobe University botanist Suetsugu Kenji, an internationally renowned expert on non-photosynthetic plants, in a statement. “The dedication of Japanese amateur researchers to revealing the hidden flora of these regions has been crucial in identifying species unknown to science.”

After receiving the specimen in the post, it was evident it had unique features that set it apart from the other genera, so the researchers went in search of a living specimen. They travelled to Kimotsuki in Kagoshima Prefecture, where the discovery had been made, but the first year had no luck. A second trip proved to be more successful, as they discovered four more plants in the same narrow strip as the original discovery. 

new genus fairylantern
The ghostly white of fairy lanterns comes from their lack of chlorophyll.
Image credit: TAGANE Shuichiro


The new genus is believed to have diverged at an earlier stage in the evolution of Thismiaceae and has been named “Mujina-no-shokudai,” or “badger’s candleholder”. Its Latin name is Relictithismia kimotsukiensis, which can be translated as “Thismia relict of Kimotsuki.”

“Japan is one of the regions in the world where botanical surveys are most advanced, making the discovery of new plant species extremely rare, and the discovery of a new genus even more so,” added Suetsugu. “This research might suggest that many other new species may be hiding in regions previously thought to be well-studied and underscores the critical need for ongoing exploration and investigation of the planet’s flora both abroad and at home.”

Advertisement

The study is published in the Journal Of Plant Research.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplants
  • tag

  • plants,

  • taxonomy,

  • Botany,

  • Japan,

  • genus,

  • new genus

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Bizarre Desert Fungus Named After The Monstrous Sandworms From Dunetwo fungi with brown stalks and white round tops
natureanimals

Bizarre Desert Fungus Named After The Monstrous Sandworms From Dune

clock39 minutes ago
Brand New Species Of Delightful Sea Creature Discovered Off The British CoastYellowish sea slug with fronds of a side gill on the body. Black background. Quite blob like with few clear features.
natureanimals

Brand New Species Of Delightful Sea Creature Discovered Off The British Coast

clock1 hour ago
Who Owns Antarctica?Photograph of four penguins in front of a glacier
natureplanet earth

Who Owns Antarctica?

clock2 hours ago