Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Bioluminescent "Fairy Lantern" Back From The Dead After Being Presumed Extinct For 30 Years"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplants
clockPUBLISHED

Bioluminescent "Fairy Lantern" Back From The Dead After Being Presumed Extinct For 30 Years

These rare plants light up the forest floor with bioluminescence.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Senior Digital Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Digital Producer

Edited by Laura Simmons

comments1Comment
a fairy lantern on the forest floor

Tracking down this fairy lantern has been one hell of a game of hide and seek.

Image credit: photographed by Kenji Suetsugu; Suetsugu et al, Phytotaxa 2023 (CC BY-NC 4.0)

A plant believed to be extinct for 30 years has been found in Japan. The "fairy lantern" is an otherworldly species of bioluminescent plant that doesn’t need the Sun to make energy. Instead, it parasitizes other underground organisms, meaning its survival is highly dependent on the health of the environment.

The rediscovered species of fairy lantern is Thismia kobensis, which was first discovered in Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, back in 1992. It was thought to have gone extinct after an industrial complex was built in its native range, but has now been found in Sanda City, Hyogo Prefecture, making it the northernmost Thismiaceae species known to science.

Advertisement

Thismiaceae fairy lanterns are characterized by their lack of photosynthesis, and are generally considered rare. Most of the plant remains underground, but their colorful flowers rise above the soil in a similar way to mushrooms. Not only are they hard to spot, barely rising above the forest floor, but it’s thought their specificity for low-quality soils and obtaining energy through fungi means they can only grow in highly localized ranges.

It was with great surprise, then, that T. kobensis was found after three decades, 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from its assumed range. Its rediscovery also provided the opportunity to update what we know about T. kobensis, which had previously only been described from an incomplete museum specimen.

They were able to establish that it can be distinguished from the similar species T. huangii by its short and wide ring, as well as the many short hairs on its stigma. Furthermore, as the northernmost species of fairy lantern discovered to date, it has revealed insights into the biogeography and evolutionary history of these curious plants. Not only do they look peculiar, but they light up the forest floor with their bioluminescence.

Fairy lanterns are particularly crafty when it comes to nutrient exchange. It’s thought that they evolved from plants that existed in a symbiotic relationship with mycorrhizal fungi, benefiting from the nutrient network while exchanging energy they get from sunlight.

Advertisement

Fairy lanterns don’t hold up their end of the bargain, however, and are parasites that feed off the network without giving anything in return. This approach to getting food is known as mycoheterotrophy, and it means that in a very roundabout way, fairy lanterns get their energy from the photosynthesizing plants that are trading with the mycorrhizal network.

The mycoheterotrophs as a whole don’t look a lot like plants. They don’t have leaves and spend most of their lives underground, only flowering for short periods of time with creations that look more like little aliens than plants. 

Their cryptic nature might make them hard to find, but you’ve been rumbled, Thismia kobensis.

The study is published in the journal Phytotaxa.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplants
  • tag

  • plants,

  • bioluminescence,

  • extinction,

  • plant,

  • extinct

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Will 2024 Be The Year Of The Anthropocene?A panoramic photo of Crawford Lake in Canada, showing the water's surface and the surrounding treeline. The clouds are reflected on the water.
natureplanet earth

Will 2024 Be The Year Of The Anthropocene?

clock19 minutes ago
Cemeteries Are Actually Teeming With Life, Acting Like Mini Wildlife Sanctuariesa fox in a cemetery by a gravestone
natureanimals

Cemeteries Are Actually Teeming With Life, Acting Like Mini Wildlife Sanctuaries

clock4 hours ago
share3
Dorsal Fin Regeneration Seen For First Time Ever In A Silky SharkSilky shark with injury to dorsal fin taken underwater. Some small silver fish also visible.
natureanimals

Dorsal Fin Regeneration Seen For First Time Ever In A Silky Shark

clock4 hours ago
share94