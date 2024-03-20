Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

16-Million-Year-Old Skull Reveals Huge New Ancient Amazon River Dolphin

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

16-Million-Year-Old Skull Reveals Huge New Ancient Amazon River Dolphin

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

16-Million-Year-Old Skull Reveals Huge New Ancient Amazon River Dolphin

Pebanista yacuruna is thought to be the largest of all the freshwater river dolphins.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Digital Content Creator

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Creator

Edited by Laura Simmons
Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share67Shares
An artistic picture of a large pink river dolphin with tiny eyes and a long snout with teeth swimming a the bottom of a murky river. In the background there is another dolphin and some fish as well as some branches in the water.

Pebanista yacuruna lived 16.5 million years ago in the murky waters of the Peruvian Amazon river. 

Image credit: Jaime Bran

Freshwater dolphins in the Amazon and South Asia have captured hearts around the world with their unusual pink skin and status as some of the world's most threatened mammals. But how did these unusual creatures come to live there? New fossil evidence of a 16.5-million-year-old freshwater river dolphin has helped answer these questions.

The skull and other fossils of the ancient river dolphin were found in Rio Napo, Loreto, Peru in 2018 and date back over 16.5 million years to the Early to Middle Miocene. Named Pebanista yacuruna gen. et sp. nov., the dolphin was thought to have a length of around 3 meters (9.8 feet), making it the largest known of all the freshwater dolphins. 

Advertisement
Size comparison of different river dolphins showing five species. Each has a grey outline to show the maximum size and a white infil to show the minimum recorded or reconstructed size of each species.
Size comparison of different river dolphins. Pebanista yacuruna (top left) is the largest compared to the four other main species.
Image credit: Jaime Bran & Aldo Benites-Palomino


P. yacuruna was also thought to have been thickset with a long snout and eyes that would have been extremely small and nearly completely blind. It is thought that the ancient dolphins navigated the muddy waters of the Amazon by using their small forehead melons with echolocation. Looking closely at the skull, which features a long snout, big teeth, and a well-developed forehead, the team think this ancient dolphin was fully adapted to freshwater life. 

Top of the image is a photograph of the skull of Pebanista yacuruna, underneath is a 3D model of the skull in the same view.
The long snout, large forehead, and tiny eyes suggest that Pebanista yacuruna was fully adapted to freshwater river life.
Image credit: Aldo Benites-Palomino


The Amazon river dolphins that are known today evolved from a lineage known as Iniidae. However, the South Asian river dolphins, known as the Platanistidae, have an evolution that is relatively unknown because fossils of these ancient mammals are so scarce. They include living species like the Ganges river dolphin (Platanista gangetica gangetica), which survives in the waterways of the Ganges river in India. 

After conducting phylogenetic analysis the team think that the fossil skull remains are the closest relative to the Ganges river dolphin. This, coupled with the characteristics of the dolphin that allowed it to be fully adapted to freshwater, led the team to believe that this group of platanistids started living in freshwater systems in South Africa and South America before the ancestors of clade Iniidae that gave rise to the modern Amazon river dolphins. 

“The ­finding of Pebanista in proto-Amazonian layers attests that platanistids ventured into freshwater ecosystems not only in South Asia but also in South America, before the modern Amazon River dolphin, during a crucial moment for the Amazonian evolution,” the authors write.

Advertisement

When P. yacuruna was alive, the Amazon would have consisted of vast areas of mega wetland and freshwater environments with an abundance of food and broad diversity of species, leading to its evolution of a greater body size. 

The study is published in Science Advances.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • evolution,

  • animals,

  • fossils,

  • Amazon River,

  • Palaeontology,

  • ganges river dolphin,

  • River dolphins

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Beluga Whales May Change The Shape Of Their Squishy Melons To CommunicateBeluga whale swimming in green water
natureanimals

Beluga Whales May Change The Shape Of Their Squishy Melons To Communicate

clock6 hours ago
share56
Study Claiming Humans Built A 25,000-Year-Old Pyramid In Indonesia Removed By JournalGunung Padang in Indonesia.
natureNature

Study Claiming Humans Built A 25,000-Year-Old Pyramid In Indonesia Removed By Journal

clock7 hours ago
comments3
share530
In 2013 A Sinkhole Swallowed A Man's Bedroom As He Slept. No Trace Of Him Has Been Found.A sinkhole leading to an abandoned limestone mine.
natureenvironment

In 2013 A Sinkhole Swallowed A Man's Bedroom As He Slept. No Trace Of Him Has Been Found.

clockYesterday
share140