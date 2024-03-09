Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The World’s Only Freshwater Porpoise Species Is Critically Endangered But Still Smiling

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The World’s Only Freshwater Porpoise Species Is Critically Endangered But Still Smiling

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

The World’s Only Freshwater Porpoise Species Is Critically Endangered But Still Smiling

Overfishing and sand extraction are the main threats to this species

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Digital Content Creator

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Creator

Edited by Francesca Benson
author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share110Shares
Yangtze finless porpoise in captivity with mouth wide open smiling at the camera. Blue water and a grey body with pink inside the mouth and little teeth visible.

These animals are sometimes nicknamed the "smiling porpoises". 

Image Credit: Huangdan2060 via Wikipedia CC BY 3.0

Habitat loss, pollution, poaching, climate change – the list of threats against Earth’s species seems only to be growing. In the midst of these struggles lives a small population of critically endangered freshwater porpoises: meet the Yangtze River finless porpoise (Neophocaena asiaeorientalis asiaeorientalis).

As the name suggests, this porpoise species lives in China's Yangtze River and has a population of just 1,012 individuals according to the WWF. This is a subspecies of the narrow-ridged finless porpoise (Neophocaena asiaeorientalis) which lives around Japan and coastal China, there is also the East Asian finless porpoise or Sunameri (Neophocaena asiaeorientalis. sunameri). The world's most endangered marine mammal is the vaquita, found in Mexico, a species thought to only have a population of around 10 left. 

Advertisement

“The news has not been good,” Judy A. Takats, a lead of river basin stewardship at World Wildlife Fund (WWF) told The Dodo. “The Yangtze finless porpoise was once a common sight, but its population has decreased an average of 13.7 percent annually in recent years [...] If these threats were not eliminated or minimized, it was thought the porpoise may become functionally extinct by 2025.”

The porpoise previously shared this habitat with another species: the Yangtze River dolphin, also known as the Baiji, which was declared extinct in 2006. The porpoise is also found in two lakes that connect to the Yangtze River, the Dongting and the Poyang. 

The species lacks the dorsal fin that is characteristic of dolphins and whales. Its streamlined body measures around 2 meters (6.5 feet) and they weighs around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) according to Whale and Dolphin Conservation

Advertisement

One of the main threats to this species comes from fishing. Overfishing reduces the number of prey species available to the porpoise, while they are also frequently tangled up in fishing equipment or even struck by boats. 

Another threat to this species is habitat destruction caused by the sand industry. The Natural History Museum London writes that sand is thought to be the world’s most extracted natural resource after water, heavily impacting the porpoise's natural home.

A 2023 study looked at the ecological impacts of sand mining on the porpoises and found that the mining practices both prohibited the porpoises' movements and also reduced important shoreside habitats that were used by the porpoises for foraging and also as nurseries. 

In positive news, the illegal sand mining was closely monitored in 2017 leading to a suspension. "The suspension of sand mining in 2017 was a very positive move, and could give this important ecosystem a chance to recover," Richard Sabin, the Museum's Principal Curator of Mammals told the Natural History Museum. "It shows that nature can be given room to thrive even in one of the world's most rapidly industrializing countries, and hopefully the Yangtze finless porpoise will start to recover."

Advertisement

In 2020, the first Yangtze finless porpoise that was born in captivity was released back into the wild. The four-year-old female was named Bei Bei. The team from the Chinese Academy of Science hopes that she will go on to mate now that she has returned to her wild home. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • cetaceans,

  • porpoise,

  • endangered species,

  • Yangtze River

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

US Lava Beds National Monument: Why Is It Geologically Significant?A satellite image of Lava Beds National Monument, featuring four of its lava flows.
natureplanet earth

US Lava Beds National Monument: Why Is It Geologically Significant?

clock5 hours ago
share69
What Are Lava Tubes And Can You Enter Them?Raufarholshellir lava cave, South Iceland
natureplanet earth

What Are Lava Tubes And Can You Enter Them?

clock6 hours ago
share60
What Is The Most Endangered Marine Mammal On Earth?Photo of a vaquita
natureanimals

What Is The Most Endangered Marine Mammal On Earth?

clock7 hours ago
share190