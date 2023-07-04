Advertisement

Pretty Pink Dolphins Lurk In The Amazon River

Kat Zhou won Underwater Photographer Of The Year 2023 with this image of a cerise cetacean.

Rachael Funnell

Rachael Funnell

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

The Amazon's pink river dolphin

Barbie, who?

Image credit: © Kat Zhou/UPY2023

This article first appeared in Issue 9 of our free digital magazine CURIOUS.

In the murky waters of the Amazon lurk strange, toothed whales with long, narrow snouts and pink skin.

They start their lives gray but as they age more blood shows through, deepening the color, which also flushes pink when they’re excited.

Kat Zhou was judged Underwater Photographer Of The Year 2023 for her photo entitled Boto Encantado. There’s a legend that these dolphins, known as “botos”, turn into handsome men called “boto encantado” to seduce women, hence the name.

