Pretty Pink Dolphins Lurk In The Amazon River

In the murky waters of the Amazon lurk strange, toothed whales with long, narrow snouts and pink skin.

They start their lives gray but as they age more blood shows through, deepening the color, which also flushes pink when they’re excited.

Kat Zhou was judged Underwater Photographer Of The Year 2023 for her photo entitled Boto Encantado. There’s a legend that these dolphins, known as “botos”, turn into handsome men called “boto encantado” to seduce women, hence the name.

