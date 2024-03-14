Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

New Giant Turtle Species That Lived 40,000 Years Ago Is One Shell Of A Fossil

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

New Giant Turtle Species That Lived 40,000 Years Ago Is One Shell Of A Fossil

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

New Giant Turtle Species That Lived 40,000 Years Ago Is One Shell Of A Fossil

Living in the Brazilian Amazon, it was bigger than any turtles alive today.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Writer & Senior Digital Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Writer & Senior Digital Producer

Edited by Holly Large
Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share8Shares
illustration of a giant ancient freshwater turtle from the amazon

Born too early to frolic on Mars, too late to attend the capybara giant turtle and chill party.

Image credit: Júlia d‘Oliveira (CC BY 4.0)

A new species of giant freshwater turtle has been described by scientists who discovered the aquatic beast’s enormous jaw bone in the Brazilian Amazon. Its shell would’ve been around 1.8 meters (5.9 feet) long, making it larger than any turtle alive today.

Stephen King was the inspiration for the ancient turtle’s species name, Peltocephalus maturin

Advertisement

Maturin refers to the giant turtle that vomited out the universe in Stephen King's stories,” write the authors, “which in turn was inspired by the character Stephen Maturin who, in the book H.M.S. Surprise of Patrick O'Brian's Aubrey-Maturin series, names a giant tortoise.”

With a total shell size estimated to be 1.8 meters, it’s one of the largest freshwater turtles ever to exist. Not only this, it also marks the latest known occurrence of giant freshwater turtles, existing much later than most of the turtle behemoths that hail from the Miocene around 23 to 5 million years ago. This means that humans may have already reached South America while the Maturin turtles were still alive.

The exact age of the ancient turtle’s remains isn’t clear, with estimates ranging from 40,000 to 9,000 years old, landing it in the late Pleistocene. It's thought humans arrived there over 10,000 years ago, and studies have shown the ways in which our arrival shaped the rainforest.

"People settled in the Amazon region around 12,600 years ago,” said Dr Gabriel S. Ferreira from the Senckenberg Center for Human Evolution in a statement. “We also know that large tortoises have been on the diet of hominins since the Paleolithic.” 

Advertisement

“Whether freshwater turtles, which are much more difficult to catch due to their agility, were also eaten by early humans and whether Peltocephalus maturin—together with the South American megafauna—fell victim to human expansion is still unclear. Here we need more data from the Late Pleistocene and Early Holocene deposits of the Amazon Basin.”

If 40,000-year-old turtle meat doesn’t whet your appetite, how about some 50,000-year-old bison stew?

The study is published in Biology Letters.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • fossils,

  • amazon,

  • turtle,

  • ancient animals

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Laser-Chasing Fish Disrupt Research - Are Blue Cod The Ocean's Cats?cod chasing laser
natureanimals

Laser-Chasing Fish Disrupt Research - Are Blue Cod The Ocean's Cats?

clock5 hours ago
comments1
share6
Montana Man's Plan To Breed Giant Hybrid Frankensheep Lands Him In TroubleAn argali sheep with huge horns walking through the grasslands.
natureanimals

Montana Man's Plan To Breed Giant Hybrid Frankensheep Lands Him In Trouble

clock6 hours ago
share21
Watch Corals Release Clouds Of Eggs And Sperm In Cambodia's First Observed Spawning EventPale brown coral releasing hundreds of white eggs into an inky blue ocean.
natureanimals

Watch Corals Release Clouds Of Eggs And Sperm In Cambodia's First Observed Spawning Event

clock7 hours ago
share76