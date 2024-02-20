Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

What Are Scallops?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

What Are Scallops?

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

What Are Scallops?

Some of these facts will leave you shell-shocked!

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Digital Content Creator

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Creator

Edited by Maddy Chapman
author

Maddy Chapman

Editor & Writer

Maddy is a Editor and Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share57Shares
Pale yellow scallop with tentacles and eyes on the sea bed

There's much more to scallops than just being a tasty appetizer.

Image Credit: Philip Garner/Shutterstock.com

We get it okay, the ocean is frankly one of the weirdest habitats the Earth has to offer, with everything from tiny octopuses to giant whales swimming below the surface. While you might have come across scallops on the menu at the local seafood restaurant, what exactly are they and what do they get up to before they reach your plate?

What are scallops?

Scallops are marine bivalve mollusks, usually of the family Pectinidae, which includes around 50 genera and subgenera and more than 400 species, according to Britannica.

Advertisement

What do scallops look like?

The shell of a scallop consists of two parts, typically in a fan shape with a hinge and two wings on either side. These shells can be rough or smooth and often wash up on the beach in a range of colors.

The animal lives inside the shell. The body of the scallop inside the shell consists of a white adductor muscle and a bright orange section called the coral. While both sections are edible, it's the white muscle that is typically served in restaurants. 

Scallop inside a shell with the top shell to the side. The shell is pink and black. On the left the white muscle and the orange coral are on the inside of the other shell.
The inside of a scallop showing the white muscle and the orange part, which is known as the roe or coral.
Image Credit: Olga Popova/Shutterstock.com


Scallops also have around 200 eyes that can see in both peripheral view and narrow view at the same time by using a system of concave mirrors. A 2017 paper found that each eye has more than 100,000 square mirror tiles, and the eyes are all along the edge of the mantle margin according to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Similar to other bivalves like mussels, which glue themselves to rocks in one place, some scallops prefer to remain on the sea bed or bury themselves in the sand. However, scallops can swim through the water quite quickly by snapping their top and bottom shells together, to escape from predators like fish and sea turtles. 

Advertisement

What do scallops eat?

Scallops are filter feeders that sift phytoplankton, algae, and small organisms out of the water column. 

Where do scallops live?

Scallop species are found all over the world but only in saltwater. Their location differs by species. For example, the Atlantic sea scallop (Placopecten magellanicus) is found at depths of 30 to 91 meters (100 to 300 feet) in the Northwest Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.  A 2020 study estimated that there were 34 billion individual scallops of this species living in an area of 70,000 square kilometers (27,000 square miles) on the Atlantic side of North America.

The largest scallop species are weathervane scallops (Patinopecten caurinus), which can grow to 30 centimeters (11 inches) in diameter, and can be found in sand and gravel habitats from northern Alaska to California, writes Central Coast Biodiversity

How do scallops reproduce?

Female sea scallops can produce hundreds of millions of eggs in one year, which are released into the water column to be fertilized. Some scallops, including the bay scallop (Argopecten irradians), are both male and female and capable of producing both eggs and sperm.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • marine life,

  • mollusks,

  • scallops

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

200 Years Ago, A Dinosaur Was Named For The First Timemegalosaurus bucklandii
natureanimals

200 Years Ago, A Dinosaur Was Named For The First Time

clock3 hours ago
share43
Carbon Capture Tech Can Suck Up A Container Ship's CO2 While It TravelsAerial view container cargo ship, import export commerce business trade logistic and transportation of International by container cargo ship boat in the open sea, Freight shipping maritime.
natureenvironment

Carbon Capture Tech Can Suck Up A Container Ship's CO2 While It Travels

clock4 hours ago
share25
Death Valley's Strange New Lake Has Been Unexpectedly Filling UpBadwater Basin lake
natureenvironment

Death Valley's Strange New Lake Has Been Unexpectedly Filling Up

clock5 hours ago
share30